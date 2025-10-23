Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Killamarsh, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley, Heanor and High Peak

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowena Archbold, 29, of Southgate Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of cannabis possession. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £26 court costs.

Ryan Southey, 40, of Holmgate Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of drink driving - namely 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - and cocaine possession. Handed 20-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colt Severn, 27, of Tavern Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured and drink driving - namely 80 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Chaylee Hallam, 28, of Park Road, Ripley: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed £346 fine, £85 court costs and £138 victim surcharge.

Sami Nefzaoui, 20, of Chester Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £110 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Chloe Ashin, 28, of Market Square, Tideswell: Guilty of assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage and threatening behaviour. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Cartawick, 36, of Welbeck Street, Whitwell: Guilty of drug driving - namely cocaine. Handed 14-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Johnson, 34, of Fairfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of assault by beating of an emergency worker, drug driving - namely cannabis and Diazepam - and resisting a constable. Jailed for 16 weeks, two-year driving ban, ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Suellen Gordon, 44, of Norwood Crescent, Killamarsh: Guilty of threatening a person with a bladed article. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 140 hours of unpaid work, restraining order, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Matthew Silcock, 50, of Salisbury Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of possessing a knife in a public place - namely a cutthroat razor measuring 4.5 inches - and codeine and stealing meats and coffee to the value of £139.80 belonging to Co-op. Jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay £139.80 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Peel, 22, of Norman Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of attempting to possess cocaine. Handed £120 fine and £85 court costs.

Karl Faulconbridge, 46, of Bailey Brook Drive, Heanor: Guilty of theft by employee - namely copper wire to the value of £31,092.52 belonging to Unimetals. Case adjourned.

David Clarke, 27, of Willow Close, Alfreton: Guilty of making indecent photographs of children - namely 31 category B and 133 category C. Case adjourned.

Patrick Hawkes, 31, of Albert Road, New Whittington: Guilty of assaulting a constable and criminal damage. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £20 compensation and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Taylor, 38, of Southgate Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders register. Handed 26 weeks’ jail and £85 court costs.

Lindsey Weatherall, 49, of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of stealing GHD hair brushes to the value of £94 belonging to Boots. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and criminal behaviour order. Ordered to pay £94 compensation and £40 fine.

Ruby Hodkin, 18, of Southgate Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of threatening behaviour and criminal damage. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Paul Eccles, 49, of Devonshire Terrace, Holmewood: Guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - namely a screwdriver. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Mellor, 29, of Chapel Lane, Middleton by Wirksworth: Guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. Case adjourned.

Leighton Purcell, 22, of St Johns Street, Newbold: Guilty of being concerned in the supply of nitrous oxide. Case adjourned.

Christopher Rawson, 52, of Rutland Avenue, Matlock: Guilty of causing serious injury by careless driving. Handed 12-month driving ban, £1,420 fine, £85 court costs and £568 victim surcharge.

Lee Andrews, 55, of Whitemoor Lane, Belper: Guilty of making indecent photographs of children - namely 15 category A. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Hartshorn, 26, of Foljambe Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of criminal damage. Case adjourned.

Charlotte Buchanan, 46, of Highfield Road, Newbold: Guilty of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, namely Tonk - a tan and white staffordshire bull terrier crossed with a bull mastiff. Case adjourned.

Lee White, 39, of Emmet Field Close, Grangewood: Guilty of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. Handed 150 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Shaun Hoskin, 46, of Melling Close, Birdholme: Guilty of stealing two pairs of trainers to the value of £100 belonging to TK Maxx. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Patrick Johnson, 43, of Greenaway Lane, Matlock: Guilty of criminal damage. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £1,750 compensation.