Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Killamarsh, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley, Heanor and High Peak
Lowena Archbold, 29, of Southgate Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of cannabis possession. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £26 court costs.
Ryan Southey, 40, of Holmgate Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of drink driving - namely 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - and cocaine possession. Handed 20-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Colt Severn, 27, of Tavern Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured and drink driving - namely 80 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Chaylee Hallam, 28, of Park Road, Ripley: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed £346 fine, £85 court costs and £138 victim surcharge.
Sami Nefzaoui, 20, of Chester Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £110 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Chloe Ashin, 28, of Market Square, Tideswell: Guilty of assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage and threatening behaviour. Case adjourned.
Kieran Cartawick, 36, of Welbeck Street, Whitwell: Guilty of drug driving - namely cocaine. Handed 14-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Benjamin Johnson, 34, of Fairfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of assault by beating of an emergency worker, drug driving - namely cannabis and Diazepam - and resisting a constable. Jailed for 16 weeks, two-year driving ban, ordered to pay £50 compensation.
Suellen Gordon, 44, of Norwood Crescent, Killamarsh: Guilty of threatening a person with a bladed article. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 140 hours of unpaid work, restraining order, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Matthew Silcock, 50, of Salisbury Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of possessing a knife in a public place - namely a cutthroat razor measuring 4.5 inches - and codeine and stealing meats and coffee to the value of £139.80 belonging to Co-op. Jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay £139.80 compensation.
Josh Peel, 22, of Norman Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of attempting to possess cocaine. Handed £120 fine and £85 court costs.
Karl Faulconbridge, 46, of Bailey Brook Drive, Heanor: Guilty of theft by employee - namely copper wire to the value of £31,092.52 belonging to Unimetals. Case adjourned.
David Clarke, 27, of Willow Close, Alfreton: Guilty of making indecent photographs of children - namely 31 category B and 133 category C. Case adjourned.
Patrick Hawkes, 31, of Albert Road, New Whittington: Guilty of assaulting a constable and criminal damage. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £20 compensation and £85 court costs.
Andrew Taylor, 38, of Southgate Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders register. Handed 26 weeks’ jail and £85 court costs.
Lindsey Weatherall, 49, of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of stealing GHD hair brushes to the value of £94 belonging to Boots. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and criminal behaviour order. Ordered to pay £94 compensation and £40 fine.
Ruby Hodkin, 18, of Southgate Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of threatening behaviour and criminal damage. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.
Paul Eccles, 49, of Devonshire Terrace, Holmewood: Guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - namely a screwdriver. Case adjourned.
Harry Mellor, 29, of Chapel Lane, Middleton by Wirksworth: Guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. Case adjourned.
Leighton Purcell, 22, of St Johns Street, Newbold: Guilty of being concerned in the supply of nitrous oxide. Case adjourned.
Christopher Rawson, 52, of Rutland Avenue, Matlock: Guilty of causing serious injury by careless driving. Handed 12-month driving ban, £1,420 fine, £85 court costs and £568 victim surcharge.
Lee Andrews, 55, of Whitemoor Lane, Belper: Guilty of making indecent photographs of children - namely 15 category A. Case adjourned.
Scott Hartshorn, 26, of Foljambe Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of criminal damage. Case adjourned.
Charlotte Buchanan, 46, of Highfield Road, Newbold: Guilty of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, namely Tonk - a tan and white staffordshire bull terrier crossed with a bull mastiff. Case adjourned.
Lee White, 39, of Emmet Field Close, Grangewood: Guilty of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. Handed 150 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £150 compensation.
Shaun Hoskin, 46, of Melling Close, Birdholme: Guilty of stealing two pairs of trainers to the value of £100 belonging to TK Maxx. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Patrick Johnson, 43, of Greenaway Lane, Matlock: Guilty of criminal damage. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £1,750 compensation.