Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Ilkeston and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klare Forman, 41, of Gratton Court, Staveley: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a female tortoiseshell cat and a female black and white cat by failing to investigate and address poor or underweight body condition. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Myles Christian, 45, of Oliver Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Greig, 18, of French Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the supervision requirements of a detention and training order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Liam Wilson, 38, of Belgrave Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £100 fine and £60 costs.

Mkhokheli Ndlovu, 24, of Rovens Drive, Spondon: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs, six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Gabrielle Montague, 34, of Grosvenor Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher White, 27, of Vale Road, Hartshorne, Swadlincote: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.

Naim Mohammed, 24, of Yates Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £130 costs.

Toke Wilson, 43, of Coton Park, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Nichola Schofield, 50, of Skiddaw Drive, Mickleover: Guilty of fraud by dishonestly making a false representation – namely not owning another property, intending to make a gain – namely Housing Benefit and Council Tax support. Committed to Derby Crown Court for a confiscation order to be considered and for sentence.

Callum Dolman, 30, of Midland Road, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.