Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Ilkeston and Derby
Klare Forman, 41, of Gratton Court, Staveley: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a female tortoiseshell cat and a female black and white cat by failing to investigate and address poor or underweight body condition. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Myles Christian, 45, of Oliver Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Cameron Greig, 18, of French Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the supervision requirements of a detention and training order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Liam Wilson, 38, of Belgrave Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £100 fine and £60 costs.
Mkhokheli Ndlovu, 24, of Rovens Drive, Spondon: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs, six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Gabrielle Montague, 34, of Grosvenor Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Christopher White, 27, of Vale Road, Hartshorne, Swadlincote: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Naim Mohammed, 24, of Yates Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £130 costs.
Toke Wilson, 43, of Coton Park, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Nichola Schofield, 50, of Skiddaw Drive, Mickleover: Guilty of fraud by dishonestly making a false representation – namely not owning another property, intending to make a gain – namely Housing Benefit and Council Tax support. Committed to Derby Crown Court for a confiscation order to be considered and for sentence.
Callum Dolman, 30, of Midland Road, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.