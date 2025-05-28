Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Ilkeston and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Chapman, 26, of Hickinwood Crescent, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

John Haynes, 37, of Andrews Drive, Langley Mill: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £150 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Dunkley, 37, of Wenlock Drive, Grassmoor: Made subject of five-year stalking protection order.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Georgia Blackmore, 31, of Mitchell Terrace, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Cory Walters, 22, of Park House Road, Lower Pilsley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months. Handed 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Gvido Hauberts, 40, of Cambridge Street, Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Howitt, 57, of Charnwood Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for two months.

Jan Pulko, 44, of Shaftesbury Crescent, Derby: Guilty of driving with no MOT. Handed £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Mark Winterbottom, 40, of Pickering Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.