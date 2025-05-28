Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Ilkeston and Derby

By Ben McVay
Published 28th May 2025, 08:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Aaron Chapman, 26, of Hickinwood Crescent, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

John Haynes, 37, of Andrews Drive, Langley Mill: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £150 fine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karl Dunkley, 37, of Wenlock Drive, Grassmoor: Made subject of five-year stalking protection order.

Chesterfield Magistrates CourtChesterfield Magistrates Court
Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Georgia Blackmore, 31, of Mitchell Terrace, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Cory Walters, 22, of Park House Road, Lower Pilsley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months. Handed 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Gvido Hauberts, 40, of Cambridge Street, Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Howitt, 57, of Charnwood Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for two months.

Jan Pulko, 44, of Shaftesbury Crescent, Derby: Guilty of driving with no MOT. Handed £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Mark Winterbottom, 40, of Pickering Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice