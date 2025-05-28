Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Ilkeston and Derby
Aaron Chapman, 26, of Hickinwood Crescent, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
John Haynes, 37, of Andrews Drive, Langley Mill: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £150 fine.
Karl Dunkley, 37, of Wenlock Drive, Grassmoor: Made subject of five-year stalking protection order.
Georgia Blackmore, 31, of Mitchell Terrace, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Cory Walters, 22, of Park House Road, Lower Pilsley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months. Handed 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.
Gvido Hauberts, 40, of Cambridge Street, Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 12 weeks.
Andrew Howitt, 57, of Charnwood Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for two months.
Jan Pulko, 44, of Shaftesbury Crescent, Derby: Guilty of driving with no MOT. Handed £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Mark Winterbottom, 40, of Pickering Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.