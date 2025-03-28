Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Eckington, Dronfield, Bakewell, Alfreton, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston, High Peak and Derby
Mark Surridge, 52, of Rose Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £700 fine, £280 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Christine Macpherson, of The Hill, Glapwell: Guilty of providing or arranging the boarding in kennels for dogs, providing home boarding for dogs and providing day care for dogs without the authority of a licence. Case adjourned.
Matthew Bean, 37, of Springfield Road, Dronfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 20 days and ordered to pay costs of £242 to Derbyshire Constabulary.
Adam Duffy, 35, of Station Road, Eckington: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.
Wayne Stephen, 59, of Lynam Road, South Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured, pulling a trailer not fitted with a device to stop it in the event of the separation and driving with a non-compliant registration mark. Handed six penalty points, £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and 85 court costs.
Leigh Coleman, 30, of Glebe Road, Whaley Bridge: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.
Deacon Gavins, 32, of School Board Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed seven-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Leon Howes, 20, care of Belle Vue Avenue, Marehay, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.
Charlie Parkin-Sibley, 26, of Delves Court, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed additional month of alcohol treatment requirement and £60 court costs.
Thomas Mallinder, 35, of Castle Hill, Eckington: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 20 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Paul Plasted, 42, of Kinder Road, Inkersall: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.
Aaron Shackleton, 26, of Paignton Court, Arundel Close, Newbold: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 additional hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Daniel Fairest, 60, of Ashford Road, Bakewell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £667 fine, £266 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Dominic Williams, 34, of Piper Road, Arkwright Town, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £300 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Lauren Varley, 30, of Coppice Drive, Marlpool, Heanor: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Christopher Johnson, 41, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Christopher Keyworth, 48, of Darley Close, Staveley: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit – namely namely possession of capital or savings. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Martin McCausland, 36, of Leacroft Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.
Rebecca Bailey, 41, of Church Lane North, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 50 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Gary Beetson, 41, of Brighton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.
Drew Elliott, 32, of Thacker Street, Sinfin: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 135 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Billy Garratt, 19, of Ballam Walk, Mackworth, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.
Lewis Nugent, 19, of Chaddesden Park Roa, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Aaron Watkins, 30, of Hickling Close, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Abigail Willshee, 39, of Earls Drive, Stenson Fields, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Corey Watson, 27, of Langdale Drive, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £107 fine, £43 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jan Pulko, 44, of Shaftesbury Crescent, Derby: Guilty of driving with no MOT. Case adjourned.
Daniel Taylor, 32, of Kedleston Road, Derby: Guilty of stealing health and beauty gift sets to the value of £70 belonging to Tesco. Jailed for 26 weeks.