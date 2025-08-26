Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Eckington, Alfreton, Bolsover, Belper and Matlock

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Oliver Wallace, 26, of Baden Powell Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 80 hours of unpaid work, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Thomas Wilson, 42, of Westwood Avenue, Staveley: Guilty of sending an offensive message. Handed one-year restraining order, £200 fine and £85 court costs.

Kyle Newton, 24, of Ashleigh Court, Eckington: Guilty of driving without due care and attention, driving uninsured and unlicensed, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed nine penalty points, £1,100 fine and £130 court costs.

Laura Woodward, 45, of Allen Lane, Fritchley, Belper: Guilty of drink driving – namely 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 20-month driving ban, £961 fine, £85 court costs and £384 victim surcharge.

Desmond Houghton, 47, of Matlock Road, Rowlsey: Guilty of drink driving – namely 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 48-month driving ban, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours of unpaid work, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Jade Bunting, 35, of Willow Garth Road, Newbold: Guilty of harassment with fear of violence. Handed 12 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

William Walker, 22, of New Street, South Normanton: Guilty of aggravated vehicle taking. Case adjourned.

Michael Kenny, 42, of The Ridgeway, Coal Aston, Dronfield: Guilty of assaulting a constable and assault by beating. Ordered to pay £833 fine, £300 compensation, £85 court costs and £333 victim surcharge.

Keaton Jones, 26, of Shakespeare Street, Holmewood: Guilty of possessing MDMA, cocaine. Ordered to pay £60 fine and £85 court costs.

Mark Bottoms, 39, of Hucklow Avenue, Boythorpe: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed £276 fine £110 victim surcharge.

Alex Prior-Byrne, 49, of Whitting Mews, Holland Road, Old Whittington: Guilty of possessing a knife in a public place. Jailed for two months suspended for 12 months, handed £85 court costs.

Lindsey Weatherall, 49, of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of stealing a camping stove to the value of £30 belonging to Boyes Stores, a Shark vacuum cleaner to the value of £299 belonging to Asda Living Stores, four tubs of baby milk to the value of £40 belonging to Boots, baby milk to the value of £36 belonging to Tesco and laundry products to the value of £26.37 belonging to B&M. Jailed for eight months suspended for 24 months, ordered to pay £431.37 compensation.

Dean Crabtree, 57, of Damon Drive, Brimington: Guilty of intentionally exposing genitals. Case adjourned.

Gere Heenan, 22, of Harvey Court, Bolsover: Guilty of theft from a motor vehicle – namely a silver necklace worth £5. Case adjourned.

Emi-Blue McAllister, 20, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £200 compensation, £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Shaun Fantom, 36, of St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Guilty of stealing Bold, Surf and Fairy wash pods to the value of £60 belonging to the Co-op. Ordered to pay £30 compensation, £80 fine and £85 court costs.

Andrew Wragg, 41, of Ashton Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of assault by beating. Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £200 compensation, £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Jason Brown, 52, of Wordsworth Road, Newbold: Guilty of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control – namely a tan colour bully breed. Case adjourned.

Daniel Brown, 29, of Farlow Court, Birchen Close, Brockwell: Guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. Case adjourned.