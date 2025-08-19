Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Dronfield, Killamarsh, Alfreton, Belper, Ilkeston, Matlock and High Peak

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Matthew Dale, 25, Tithe Barn Close, Tideswell: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed 56-day driving ban, £380 fine, £130 court costs and £152 victim surcharge.

William Caldwell, 22, of Derby Road, Wingerworth: Guilty of drink driving - namely 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 14-month driving ban, £480 fine, £85 court costs and £192 victim surcharge.

Paul Gregory, 42, of Dove Close, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of drink driving - namely 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 22-month driving ban, £577 fine, £85 court costs and £231 victim surcharge.

Alex Fothergil, 23, of Appletree Drive, Dronfield: Guilty of failing to provide specimen for analysis. Handed 45-month driving ban, 200 hours of unpaid work, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Andrew Watkinson, 44, of Coppice Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting a constable. Ordered to pay £75 compensation, £320 fine, £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

Reece Goodwin, 29, of Wirksworth Road, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston: Guilty of fraud by false representation - using a fuel card intending to make a gain, namely £7422.28. Case adjourned.

Steven Robinshaw, 40, of Macclesfield Road, Tideswell: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £130 court costs and £264 victim surcharge.

Connor Cummings, 23, of Smedley Avenue, Somercotes, Alfreton: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £403 fine, £130 court costs and £161 victim surcharge.

Jake Lyon, 25, of Main Road, Flagg, Buxton: Guilty of drug driving - namely cocaine, driving uninsured, driving without due care and attention and driving unlicensed. Case adjourned.

David Haynes, 54, of Bradshaw Avenue, Riddings: Guilty of drug driving - namely cannabis. Handed 40-month driving ban, £80 fine and £85 court costs.

Dennis Cass, 30, of Abbott Court, Stringer Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of assault by beating, common assault and criminal damage. Handed three-month alcohol abstinence requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from entering the Old English Gentleman pub for one year, ordered to pay £350 compensation, £100 fine, £103 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Thomas Parker, 19, of Alfreton Road, Blackwell, Alfreton: Guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in private place - namely a knuckleduster. Handed £258 fine, £85 court costs and £103 victim surcharge.

David Jones, 49, of Prospect Street, Alfreton: Guilty of harassment without violence. Jailed for four months, ordered to pay £230 compensation.

Marc Gascoigne, 55, of Heath Avenue, Killamarsh: Guilty of harassment without violence. Handed 100 hours of unpaid work and a restraining order. Handed £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Sarah Kilroy, 38, of Hayfield Close, Staveley: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm, threatening behaviour, assault by beating and assaulting a constable. Case adjourned.

Holly Buchanan, 23 of Church Street, Ashover: Guilty of assault by beating and assaulting a constable. Handed 12-month mental health treatment requirement, six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Martin Thompson, 27, of Recreation Road, Wirksworth, Matlock: Guilty of cannabis possession and possessing an offensive weapon in private place - namely a police baton. Handed £80 fine, £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.

Jason Meakin, 46, of White Gates, Ripley: Guilty of cannabis possession, threatening behaviour, assault by beating and racially or religiously aggravated harassment. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and £80 fine.

Ben Troth, 42, Comley Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of causing serious injury by careless driving. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years. Handed 12-month driving ban, six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £650 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Max Graham, 19, of Creswick Close, Walton: Guilty of making class A, B and C indecent photographs of children. Case adjourned.

Frankie Bull, 22, of Chantrey Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of racially or religiously-aggravated common assault and harassment and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Handed nine weeks jail suspended for 12 months, 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 90 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Jodie Taylor, 20, of Chantrey Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of theft from the person – namely a mobile phone and assault by beating. Handed 60 hours of unpaid work, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Taylor Timmins, 18, of Canal Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm and burglary with intent to commit damage. Case adjourned.