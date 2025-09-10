Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Dronfield, Bolsover, Alfreton, High Peak, Heanor, Ripley and Ilkeston

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Chipato, 51, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Jailed for 12 weeks, handed one-year driving ban and £85 court costs.

Jason Belshaw, 42, of 15 Stafford Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving an e-scooter while uninsured and unlicensed and threatening behaviour. Handed eight penalty points, £120 fine and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haig Meads, 33, of Blake Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of racially or religiously aggravated harassment and threatening behaviour. Jailed for eight weeks, ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Thomas Hendry, 24, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of racially or religiously aggravated harassment, possession of a blade - namely a stanley-type knife with a locking mechanism, stealing alcohol of a value unknown belonging to Tesco and threatening behaviour. Jailed for 12 months suspended for 18 months, handed 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 150 hours of unpaid work, £85 court costs and £187 victim surcharge.

Rossano Melas, 38, of Cunliffe Street, Dronfield: Guilty of stealing alcohol to a value of approximately £600 belonging to Sainsbury's. Jailed for four weeks, ordered to pay £600 compensation.

Liam Smith, 24 of Langwith Road, Bolsover: Guilty of drink driving - namely 176 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. Handed two-year driving ban, £400 fine and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marek Pawlitta, 75, of Hazel Grove, South Normanton: Guilty of damaging items in a summer shed to the value of £4,762.21. Handed two-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Selena Stack, 41, of Heaton Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to stop after a road accident. Handed six penalty points, £200 fine, £110 costs and £80 victim surcharge.

Wayne Renshaw, 50, of Stringer Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 12-month driving ban, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Harvey Smith, 22, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Handed 32 weeks’ jail suspended for 24 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, £85 court costs and £187 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Drabble, 22, of Dale Road, Dove Holes, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine and £130 costs.

Matthew Highfield, 44, of Salisbury Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of cannabis possession. Handed £80 fine, £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.

Kelly Gregory, 39, of Lansdowne Road, Brimington: Guilty of possessing cocaine, Alprazolam, Buprenorphine and a locking Stanley knife. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months. Handed six months of drug rehabilitation, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £620 court costs.

David Wickens, 46, of Elnor Street, Heanor: Guilty of possessing an extreme pornographic image and breaching a sexual harm prevention order. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basil Fenton, 61, of Devizes Close, Grangewood: Guilty of cannabis and heroin possession. Handed £180 fine and £85 court costs.

Luke Savage, 29, of St Augustines Crescent, Birdholme: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Handed 140 hours of unpaid work, 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Robert Moss, 43, of Mulberry Mews, Marehay, Ripley: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Case adjourned.

Luke Twigg, 32, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland: Guilty of stealing six large washing gels to a value of £43.50, nine jars of Nescafe Americano coffee to the value of £75.75, eight bottles of Arial washing liquid worth £61.80, four boxes of large Arial liquids and a box of Persil washing powder to the value of £48, six bottles of Ariel bold washing liquid worth £48, three boxes of Ariel wash powder and three bottles of Bold washing gel to a value of £36.60, five Fairy fresh granules, five bottles of Fairy washing gel, two tins of Butchers dog meat and a large bag of M&Ms worth £74.75 belonging to the Co-op. Jailed for 50 weeks, ordered to pay £387.80 compensation, handed three-year criminal behaviour order.