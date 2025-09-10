Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Dronfield, Bolsover, Alfreton, High Peak, Heanor, Ripley and Ilkeston
Michael Chipato, 51, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Jailed for 12 weeks, handed one-year driving ban and £85 court costs.
Jason Belshaw, 42, of 15 Stafford Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving an e-scooter while uninsured and unlicensed and threatening behaviour. Handed eight penalty points, £120 fine and £85 court costs.
Haig Meads, 33, of Blake Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of racially or religiously aggravated harassment and threatening behaviour. Jailed for eight weeks, ordered to pay £100 compensation.
Thomas Hendry, 24, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of racially or religiously aggravated harassment, possession of a blade - namely a stanley-type knife with a locking mechanism, stealing alcohol of a value unknown belonging to Tesco and threatening behaviour. Jailed for 12 months suspended for 18 months, handed 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 150 hours of unpaid work, £85 court costs and £187 victim surcharge.
Rossano Melas, 38, of Cunliffe Street, Dronfield: Guilty of stealing alcohol to a value of approximately £600 belonging to Sainsbury's. Jailed for four weeks, ordered to pay £600 compensation.
Liam Smith, 24 of Langwith Road, Bolsover: Guilty of drink driving - namely 176 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. Handed two-year driving ban, £400 fine and £85 court costs.
Marek Pawlitta, 75, of Hazel Grove, South Normanton: Guilty of damaging items in a summer shed to the value of £4,762.21. Handed two-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.
Selena Stack, 41, of Heaton Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to stop after a road accident. Handed six penalty points, £200 fine, £110 costs and £80 victim surcharge.
Wayne Renshaw, 50, of Stringer Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 12-month driving ban, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.
Harvey Smith, 22, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Handed 32 weeks’ jail suspended for 24 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, £85 court costs and £187 victim surcharge.
Nathan Drabble, 22, of Dale Road, Dove Holes, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine and £130 costs.
Matthew Highfield, 44, of Salisbury Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of cannabis possession. Handed £80 fine, £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.
Kelly Gregory, 39, of Lansdowne Road, Brimington: Guilty of possessing cocaine, Alprazolam, Buprenorphine and a locking Stanley knife. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months. Handed six months of drug rehabilitation, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £620 court costs.
David Wickens, 46, of Elnor Street, Heanor: Guilty of possessing an extreme pornographic image and breaching a sexual harm prevention order. Case adjourned.
Basil Fenton, 61, of Devizes Close, Grangewood: Guilty of cannabis and heroin possession. Handed £180 fine and £85 court costs.
Luke Savage, 29, of St Augustines Crescent, Birdholme: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Handed 140 hours of unpaid work, 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Robert Moss, 43, of Mulberry Mews, Marehay, Ripley: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Case adjourned.
Luke Twigg, 32, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland: Guilty of stealing six large washing gels to a value of £43.50, nine jars of Nescafe Americano coffee to the value of £75.75, eight bottles of Arial washing liquid worth £61.80, four boxes of large Arial liquids and a box of Persil washing powder to the value of £48, six bottles of Ariel bold washing liquid worth £48, three boxes of Ariel wash powder and three bottles of Bold washing gel to a value of £36.60, five Fairy fresh granules, five bottles of Fairy washing gel, two tins of Butchers dog meat and a large bag of M&Ms worth £74.75 belonging to the Co-op. Jailed for 50 weeks, ordered to pay £387.80 compensation, handed three-year criminal behaviour order.