Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Liam Turner, 28, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 60 hours of unpaid work and £250 court costs.

Michael Andrews, 76, of Crookes Avenue, Pleasley: Guilty of assault. Handed £319 fine, £128 victim surcharge and £325 court costs.

Lewis Fletcher, 36, of Chiverton Close, Dronfield: Handed destruction order in respect of XL Bully dog Rocco unless the following conditions are met by 11.59pm on May 9 –neuter/spay, microchip, at all times in a public place be on a lead held by a responsible person over 16, at all times in a public place ensure the dog wears a muzzle, have the dog registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs, provide an address at which the dog will be kept and any change of address subsequently, maintain third party insurance for the dog.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

James Briggs, 23, of Hayeswood Road, Stanley Common, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.

Stefan Sinclair, 39, of Green Lane, Hollingworth: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed eight penalty points, £507 fine, £203 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Elizabeth Smith, 18, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Mark Hewitt, 42, of Flamsteed Crescent, Stonegravels: Guilty of begging while subject of a community protection notice. Handed £112 victim surcharge.

Terrence Miller, 47, of South Street North, New Whittington: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 26 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, 60 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Benjamin Ball, 40, of Birchwood Crescent, Somercotes: Guilty of driving uninsured and driving with a child passenger who was not wearing a seat belt. Handed six-month driving ban, £880 fine, £352 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Georgia Blackmore, 31, of Mitchell Terrace, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Karl Lathey, 58, of Stirling Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £125 court costs.

Kevin Sutton, 57, of Parkfields Drive, Derby: Guilty of managing an unlicensed house of multiple occupation. Handed £6,000 fine, £2,000 victim surcharge and £954.46 court costs.

Ahsan Szcmuhammad, 40, of Haddon Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Motin Miah, 58, of Molineux Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £86 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Khair Wali, 73, of St Thomas Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Case adjourned.

Veronika Cicakova, 32, of Peartree Street, Derby: Guilty of dumping a settee and a sofa. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, £326 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Corey Markham, 21, of London Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 26 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Thomas Wilson, 31, of Priory Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Luke Woodward, 27, of Minster Road, Walbrook Road, Derby: Guilty of keeping a vehicle which did not meet the insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988. Handed £50 fine, £20 victim surcharge and £30 court costs.

Adrian Johnson, 55, of Ettrick Drive, Derby: Guilty of being the driver of a vehicle which stopped on a pedestrian crossing. Handed 28-day driving ban, £169 fine, £68 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Edward Chawira, 29, of Booton Field Crescent, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Mohammed Afran, 39, of Valley Road, Littleover: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £650 court costs.