Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Bolsover, Alfreton, Bakewell, Ripley, Ilkeston and High Peak
Kirsty Feeney, 29, of Wycliffe Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Jasmine Adedoyin, of Brimington Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of dumping controlled waste - namely cardboard, wooden slats and plastic furniture at Tapton Business Park, Brimington Road, Chesterfield, without the authority of an environmental permit. Handed £1,760 fine, £704 victim surcharge and £910 costs.
Raven Darkholme, 46, of Kenilworth Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Case sent to Nottingham Crown Court.
Luke Hobley, 28, of Hollis Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
David Wall, 52, of Kenilworth Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed 18-months conditional discharge, £26 victim surcharge and £400 court costs.
Emma Hollin, 37, of Fairfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of stealing dishwasher tablets, wine, three cans of cocktail, prosecco,10 steaks and other meat to the value of £220 belonging to Sainsbury's, meat to the value of £51 belonging to Iceland, alcohol to the value of £14 belonging to Bargain Booze, alcohol, food and drink to the value of £21 and meat to the value of £66 belonging to Morrisons. Case adjourned.
Sam Whitehead, 22, of Sunningdale Rise, Walton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points.
Idris Gbadamosi, 45, of Stand Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed six-month driving ban, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Hayden Pryor, 18, of Pennine Avenue, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed two-year conditional discharge and a restraining order. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.
Stephen Glossop, 55, of Main Street, Little Longstone: Guilty of making an indecent photograph of a child. Sent to crown court for sentence.
Tyler Martin, 50, of Wardlow Close, Boythorpe: Guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - namely a bow and arrow on a skate park at Spire Walk, Chesterfield. Case adjourned.
Liam Rogers, 39, of Southwood Drive, Clowne, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £250 fine, £130 costs and £100 victim surcharge.
Scott Sloan, 25, of Fearn Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 42 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Mark Watson, 45, of Heaton Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured with no MOT on an expired driving licence. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £130 court costs.
Kelly Gregory, 39, of Lansdowne Road, Brimington: Guilty of possessing a locking Stanley knife in a public place and possession of cocaine. Case adjourned.
David Dooley, 53, of Somerset Drive, Brimington: Guilty of stalking and harassment. Case adjourned.
Gere Heenan, 22, of Harvey Court, Bolsover: Guilty of stealing alcohol of a value unknown belonging to the Co-op. Ordered to pay £28 compensation and £85 court costs.
Warren Marshall, 25, of Norberts Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of common assault, criminal damage and threatening behaviour. Ordered to pay £150 compensation, £500 fine and £85 court costs.