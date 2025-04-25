Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Bakewell, Creswell, Ilkeston, High Peak, Ashbourne and Derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darrell Glassey, 42, of Welbeck Street, Cresswell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 costs.

James Dabbs, 39, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker. Handed £200 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Power, 33, care of Crosslands Close, Glossop: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Jake Spencer, 22, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed three-month curfew and £60 costs.

Richard Green, 69, of Hayfield Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £293 fine, £117 victim surcharge and £130 costs.

James Anderson, 62, of Whitehead Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Keyworth, 48, of Darley Close, Staveley: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit – namely possession of capital or savings. Handed six-month alcohol treatment requirement, seven-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Marian Gombar, 49, of St James Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 28-day driving ban, £641 fine, £256 victim surcharge and £650 costs.

Pamela Stokes, 57, of Sealey Close, Willington: Guilty of dishonestly making a statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions which was false, namely the true extent of capital savings and investments, with a view to obtaining Universal Credit. Sent to Derby Crown Court.

Raymond Brough, 56, of Freehold Street, Derby: Guilty of dumping controlled waste – namely various large boxes and cabinets – without the authority of a current environmental permit. Handed £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £268 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucia Cervenakova, 39, of Reeves Road, Derby: Guilty of dumping controlled waste – namely a number of black bags – without the authority of a current environmental permit. Handed £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £268 costs.

Thomas Hibberd, 33, of Exeter House, Derby: Guilty of urinating in a public space. Handed £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £165 costs.

Levi Holmes, 30, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine and £100 costs.

Nyree Bonar, 50, of Brindley Court, Wilkins Drive, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Operational period of 12-week suspended jail term extended from 12 months to 18 months. Handed £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Foxon, 23, of Tiger Yard, Victoria Square, Ashbourne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £169 fine and £60 costs.

Seth Hitchcock, 23, of Hopwell, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Alex Law, 35, of Highfield, Ashford in the Water, Bakewell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

James Mitchell, 35, of Charnwood Avenue, Borrowash: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla Newton, 28, of Briar Lea Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £60 fine and £60 costs.

James Nyland, 22, of Darley Abbey, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Richard Woodward, 43, of Monarch Drive, Oakwood, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £533 fine, £213 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Claire Anderson, 42, of Shannon Square, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 16 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months and £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Walker, 37, of Arbor Close, Woods Lane, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.