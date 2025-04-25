Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Bakewell, Creswell, Ilkeston, High Peak, Ashbourne and Derby
Darrell Glassey, 42, of Welbeck Street, Cresswell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 costs.
James Dabbs, 39, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker. Handed £200 fine.
Jordan Power, 33, care of Crosslands Close, Glossop: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.
Jake Spencer, 22, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed three-month curfew and £60 costs.
Richard Green, 69, of Hayfield Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £293 fine, £117 victim surcharge and £130 costs.
James Anderson, 62, of Whitehead Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Christopher Keyworth, 48, of Darley Close, Staveley: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit – namely possession of capital or savings. Handed six-month alcohol treatment requirement, seven-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Marian Gombar, 49, of St James Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 28-day driving ban, £641 fine, £256 victim surcharge and £650 costs.
Pamela Stokes, 57, of Sealey Close, Willington: Guilty of dishonestly making a statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions which was false, namely the true extent of capital savings and investments, with a view to obtaining Universal Credit. Sent to Derby Crown Court.
Raymond Brough, 56, of Freehold Street, Derby: Guilty of dumping controlled waste – namely various large boxes and cabinets – without the authority of a current environmental permit. Handed £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £268 costs.
Lucia Cervenakova, 39, of Reeves Road, Derby: Guilty of dumping controlled waste – namely a number of black bags – without the authority of a current environmental permit. Handed £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £268 costs.
Thomas Hibberd, 33, of Exeter House, Derby: Guilty of urinating in a public space. Handed £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £165 costs.
Levi Holmes, 30, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine and £100 costs.
Nyree Bonar, 50, of Brindley Court, Wilkins Drive, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Operational period of 12-week suspended jail term extended from 12 months to 18 months. Handed £60 costs.
Joel Foxon, 23, of Tiger Yard, Victoria Square, Ashbourne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £169 fine and £60 costs.
Seth Hitchcock, 23, of Hopwell, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Alex Law, 35, of Highfield, Ashford in the Water, Bakewell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.
James Mitchell, 35, of Charnwood Avenue, Borrowash: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Camilla Newton, 28, of Briar Lea Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £60 fine and £60 costs.
James Nyland, 22, of Darley Abbey, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Richard Woodward, 43, of Monarch Drive, Oakwood, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £533 fine, £213 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Claire Anderson, 42, of Shannon Square, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 16 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months and £60 costs.
Lesley Walker, 37, of Arbor Close, Woods Lane, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.