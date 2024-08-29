Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Derby and High Peak
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shaun Kelsey, 50, of Gratton Court, Hassop Road, Staveley: Handed 53-day interim stalking protection order.
Catherine Clark, of Ennerdale Crescent, Newbold: Guilty of breeding female dog to give birth to a litter of puppies more than once in a 12-month period, six months after the last litter. Case adjourned.
Wayne Stephen, 58, of Lynam Road, South Wingfield, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign – namely a red light traffic signal. Handed three penalty points, £55 fine, £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Bradley Boulton, 19, of St Johns Court, St Johns Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work. Handed £65 costs.
Liam Walsh, 36, of Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of assaulting a police officer. Handed £180 fine.
David Hicklin, 60, of Maynard Road, Boythorpe: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 30 hours of unpaid work.
Adrian Hill, 58, of The Ridge, Blackwell, Alfreton: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed £120 fine.
Jaheim Steadman, 21, of Hallam Fields Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
John Birks, 48, of Springfield Crescent, Bolsover: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Richard Cox, 48, of Oak Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Joe Maltby, 32, of Paddington Court, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 18-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Philip Wetherall, 63, of Shetland Road, Tibshelf: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Kye Dolby, 27, of Coppice Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Sean Travers, 39, of Beech Crescent, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 55 miles per hour. £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £16 costs.
Lee Bowley, 40, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £975 fine, £390 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Roy Rimmington, 59, of Willow Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Luke James, 34, of Brook Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £20 fine.
Hamzah Nawaz, 22, of Haddon Street, Derby: Handed five-year sexual risk order.
Manjinder Singh, 42, of Kenilworth Avenue, Derby: Guilty of stealing vodka and whisky to the value of £32 and committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Case adjourned.
David Doherty, 35, of Clinton Street, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £1,615 fine and £65 costs.
Ronald Fullilove, 63, of Regent Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 30 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.
Philip Hutchinson, 52, of Highgate, Back Sitwell Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks.
David Clarke, 42, of Nuns Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 additional hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.
Darrell Glassey, 42, of Welbeck Street, Cresswell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 30 hours of unpaid work.
Shaun Cliff, 55, of Westminster Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £600 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Joshua Smith, 27, of Victoria Park Road, Fairfield, Buxton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 18-month driving ban, £450 fine, £180 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Mathew McMurrugh, 38, of Marston lane, Marston on Dove, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six-month driving ban, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Joanne Driscoll, 42, of Riverside Close, Glossop: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £155 fine, £62 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Alexander Smith, 30, of Main Street, Repton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour (unspecified). Handed six-month driving ban, £515 fine, £206 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Zyrus Golding, 34, of Florence Court, Park Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 weeks, handed 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Jodie Toone, 28, of Linton Road, Castle Gresley, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to protect two Doberman puppies, a pet rabbit and a Guinea pig from pain, suffering, injury and disease and breeding three or more litters of puppies in a 12 month period without a licence. Handed £5,000 costs and 60 hours of unpaid work.
Emmanuel Sobayo, 32, of The Green, Allestree, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.