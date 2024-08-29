Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Shaun Kelsey, 50, of Gratton Court, Hassop Road, Staveley: Handed 53-day interim stalking protection order.

Catherine Clark, of Ennerdale Crescent, Newbold: Guilty of breeding female dog to give birth to a litter of puppies more than once in a 12-month period, six months after the last litter. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Stephen, 58, of Lynam Road, South Wingfield, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign – namely a red light traffic signal. Handed three penalty points, £55 fine, £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Bradley Boulton, 19, of St Johns Court, St Johns Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work. Handed £65 costs.

Liam Walsh, 36, of Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of assaulting a police officer. Handed £180 fine.

David Hicklin, 60, of Maynard Road, Boythorpe: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 30 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Hill, 58, of The Ridge, Blackwell, Alfreton: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed £120 fine.

Jaheim Steadman, 21, of Hallam Fields Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

John Birks, 48, of Springfield Crescent, Bolsover: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Richard Cox, 48, of Oak Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Maltby, 32, of Paddington Court, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 18-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Philip Wetherall, 63, of Shetland Road, Tibshelf: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Kye Dolby, 27, of Coppice Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Sean Travers, 39, of Beech Crescent, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 55 miles per hour. £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £16 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Bowley, 40, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £975 fine, £390 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Roy Rimmington, 59, of Willow Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Luke James, 34, of Brook Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £20 fine.

Hamzah Nawaz, 22, of Haddon Street, Derby: Handed five-year sexual risk order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manjinder Singh, 42, of Kenilworth Avenue, Derby: Guilty of stealing vodka and whisky to the value of £32 and committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Case adjourned.

David Doherty, 35, of Clinton Street, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £1,615 fine and £65 costs.

Ronald Fullilove, 63, of Regent Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 30 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Philip Hutchinson, 52, of Highgate, Back Sitwell Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Clarke, 42, of Nuns Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 additional hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Darrell Glassey, 42, of Welbeck Street, Cresswell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 30 hours of unpaid work.

Shaun Cliff, 55, of Westminster Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £600 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Joshua Smith, 27, of Victoria Park Road, Fairfield, Buxton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 18-month driving ban, £450 fine, £180 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathew McMurrugh, 38, of Marston lane, Marston on Dove, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six-month driving ban, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Joanne Driscoll, 42, of Riverside Close, Glossop: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £155 fine, £62 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Alexander Smith, 30, of Main Street, Repton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour (unspecified). Handed six-month driving ban, £515 fine, £206 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Zyrus Golding, 34, of Florence Court, Park Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 weeks, handed 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Toone, 28, of Linton Road, Castle Gresley, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to protect two Doberman puppies, a pet rabbit and a Guinea pig from pain, suffering, injury and disease and breeding three or more litters of puppies in a 12 month period without a licence. Handed £5,000 costs and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Emmanuel Sobayo, 32, of The Green, Allestree, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.