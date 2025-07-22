Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Belper, Matlock, Ilkeston, and High Peak

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Mitchell, 26, of Wyatville House, Wyatville Avenue, Buxton: Guilty of driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis. Handed 12-month driving ban and £500 fine.

Margaret Teer, 56, of 3 walnut close, Ilkeston, Derbyshire: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed community order with 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £40 fine and £40 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Price, 36, of John O' Gaunts Way, Belper: Guilty of drink driving - namely 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and stealing registration plates from a vehicle. Handed community order with 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 20-month driving ban, £500 fine and ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Shane Murphy, 45, of South Street North, New Whittington: Guilty of driving while banned. Jailed for 14 weeks and handed two-year driving ban.

Martin Hitchcock, 58, care of Asker Lane, Matlock: Guilty of threatening behaviour and breaching a criminal behaviour order. Case adjourned.

Kyle Mainwood, 28, of Ruby Drive, Hasland: Guilty of driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for two years. Handed 31-day programme, 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 180 hours of unpaid work and 12-month driving ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patryk Szwedt, 45, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed £120 fine.

Richard Winterton, 45, of Oak Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Sent to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

Andrew Skelding, 60, of Blisworth Way, Swanwick: Guilty of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. Case adjourned.

Jack Dunn, 31, of Dix Avenue, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of possession of cannabinoid receptor agonists. Handed six-month conditional discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Williamson, 51, of Market Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Case adjourned.

Matthew Pepler, 51, of Althorp Close, Swanwick: Guilty of drink driving - namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 16-month driving ban and £120 fine.

Paul Dunne, 48, of Top Lane, Calow, Chesterfield: Guilty of the attempted theft of champagne of a value unknown belonging to Marks and Spencer, theft of four bottles of fragrances from Savers to the value of £85, theft of vapes to the value of £50 belonging to B&M and threatening behaviour. Jailed for 14 weeks.

Tyler Clarke, 26, of Ayres Gardens, Ilkeston: Guilty of possessing four buds of cannabis weighing 3.46 grams, common assault and sexual assault. Jailed for two months suspended for 18 months, handed 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 31-day programme and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Brown, 32, of Moor Edge, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban and £500 fine.

Cameron Butler, 20, of Edensor Drive, Far Laund, Belper: Guilty of dangerous driving. Case adjourned.

Sandris Druvins, 42, of Station Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of causing a vehicle to be left in a dangerous position. Handed three penalty points, £300 fine, £90 court costs and £120 victim surcharge.

Lewis Rowe, 27, of Pinxton Lane, South Normanton: Guilty of possessing an imitation firearm - namely a black handgun at junction 26 of the M1. Handed 80 hours of unpaid work, £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis Mayfield, 32, of Willow Garth Road, Newbold: Guilty of assault by beating and assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned.

Tegan Hawley, 26, of Cromford Road, Langley Mill: Guilty of stealing clothing and hand lotion to the value of £47.79 belonging to W Boyes and Co Ltd. Jailed for four weeks.

Richard French, 28, of Awsworth Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of stalking and criminal damage. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Michael Tew, 41, of Priory Close, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston: Guilty of stealing a bottle of cava worth £7.88 belonging to ASDA. Handed two-year conditional discharge, £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Warden, 40, of Clifton House, Kniveton Park, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £300 fine, £85 court costs and 120 victim surcharge.

William Flint, 62, of Bridge Street, Langley Mill: Guilty of drink driving - namely 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 16-month driving ban, £400 fine, £85 costs and £160 victim surcharge.

Lewis White, 22, of Halthouse Lane, Nether Heage, Belper: Guilty of drink driving - namely 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 22-month driving ban, £500 fine, £85 costs and £200 victim surcharge.

Joel Evans, 24, Devonshire Close, Staveley: Guilty of stealing laundry pods of a value unknown and two Pot Noodles worth £2 belonging to Morrisons: Handed 16 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs and ordered to pay £12 compensation.