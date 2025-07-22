Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Belper, Matlock, Ilkeston, and High Peak
Matthew Mitchell, 26, of Wyatville House, Wyatville Avenue, Buxton: Guilty of driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis. Handed 12-month driving ban and £500 fine.
Margaret Teer, 56, of 3 walnut close, Ilkeston, Derbyshire: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed community order with 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £40 fine and £40 compensation.
Michael Price, 36, of John O' Gaunts Way, Belper: Guilty of drink driving - namely 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and stealing registration plates from a vehicle. Handed community order with 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 20-month driving ban, £500 fine and ordered to pay £40 compensation.
Shane Murphy, 45, of South Street North, New Whittington: Guilty of driving while banned. Jailed for 14 weeks and handed two-year driving ban.
Martin Hitchcock, 58, care of Asker Lane, Matlock: Guilty of threatening behaviour and breaching a criminal behaviour order. Case adjourned.
Kyle Mainwood, 28, of Ruby Drive, Hasland: Guilty of driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for two years. Handed 31-day programme, 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 180 hours of unpaid work and 12-month driving ban.
Patryk Szwedt, 45, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed £120 fine.
Richard Winterton, 45, of Oak Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Sent to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.
Andrew Skelding, 60, of Blisworth Way, Swanwick: Guilty of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. Case adjourned.
Jack Dunn, 31, of Dix Avenue, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of possession of cannabinoid receptor agonists. Handed six-month conditional discharge.
Dean Williamson, 51, of Market Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Case adjourned.
Matthew Pepler, 51, of Althorp Close, Swanwick: Guilty of drink driving - namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 16-month driving ban and £120 fine.
Paul Dunne, 48, of Top Lane, Calow, Chesterfield: Guilty of the attempted theft of champagne of a value unknown belonging to Marks and Spencer, theft of four bottles of fragrances from Savers to the value of £85, theft of vapes to the value of £50 belonging to B&M and threatening behaviour. Jailed for 14 weeks.
Tyler Clarke, 26, of Ayres Gardens, Ilkeston: Guilty of possessing four buds of cannabis weighing 3.46 grams, common assault and sexual assault. Jailed for two months suspended for 18 months, handed 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 31-day programme and 200 hours of unpaid work.
Harvey Brown, 32, of Moor Edge, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban and £500 fine.
Cameron Butler, 20, of Edensor Drive, Far Laund, Belper: Guilty of dangerous driving. Case adjourned.
Sandris Druvins, 42, of Station Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of causing a vehicle to be left in a dangerous position. Handed three penalty points, £300 fine, £90 court costs and £120 victim surcharge.
Lewis Rowe, 27, of Pinxton Lane, South Normanton: Guilty of possessing an imitation firearm - namely a black handgun at junction 26 of the M1. Handed 80 hours of unpaid work, £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Francis Mayfield, 32, of Willow Garth Road, Newbold: Guilty of assault by beating and assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned.
Tegan Hawley, 26, of Cromford Road, Langley Mill: Guilty of stealing clothing and hand lotion to the value of £47.79 belonging to W Boyes and Co Ltd. Jailed for four weeks.
Richard French, 28, of Awsworth Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of stalking and criminal damage. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Michael Tew, 41, of Priory Close, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston: Guilty of stealing a bottle of cava worth £7.88 belonging to ASDA. Handed two-year conditional discharge, £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.
Thomas Warden, 40, of Clifton House, Kniveton Park, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £300 fine, £85 court costs and 120 victim surcharge.
William Flint, 62, of Bridge Street, Langley Mill: Guilty of drink driving - namely 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 16-month driving ban, £400 fine, £85 costs and £160 victim surcharge.
Lewis White, 22, of Halthouse Lane, Nether Heage, Belper: Guilty of drink driving - namely 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 22-month driving ban, £500 fine, £85 costs and £200 victim surcharge.
Joel Evans, 24, Devonshire Close, Staveley: Guilty of stealing laundry pods of a value unknown and two Pot Noodles worth £2 belonging to Morrisons: Handed 16 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs and ordered to pay £12 compensation.