Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Ilkeston, High Peak and Derby
Leon Jones, 34, of Skimmer Street, Holmewood: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 costs.
Nathan Hubbard, 23, of Devonshire Drive, Langwith: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £160 fine and £60 costs.
U And I UK Retail Ltd, Glossop Road, Gamesley: Guilty of producing and supplying electronic cigarettes which did not comply with the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016. Handed £9,333 fine, £2,000 victim surcharge and £2,471 costs.
Heather Harrell, 35, of William Carter Close, Alfreton: Guilty of breaching domestic violence protection order. Made subject of 28-day domestic violence protection order.
Yewande Olaiya, 38, of Larklands Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £169 fine and £60 costs.
Jordan Rowley, 23, of Haddon Close, Brampton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £230 fine and £60 costs.
Rhys Taylor, 39, of Peasehill Road, Ripley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £130 costs.
Jade Oakes, 31, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £165.16 costs.
Liam Reene, 20, of Rauche Court, Derby: Guilty of dumping controlled waste – namely two sofas and four black bags. Handed £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £268 costs.
Jhalman Mundair, 73, of Glencroft Drive, Stenson Fields, Derby: Guilty of placing food on the market after its use-by date had expired – namely five chicken tikka sandwiches. Handed £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £1,500 costs.
Khair Wali, 73, of St Thomas Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone and driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £200 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £130 costs.
Patricia Bird, 75, of Washington Avenue, Chaddesden: Guilty of fraud by false representation – namely dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances, intending to make a financial gain. Handed two-year conditional discharge, £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Lee Baker, 47, of Harcourt Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed £60 costs.
Cameron Hickton, 19, of Monmouth Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.
Steven Moon, 35, of Perth Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £120 fine and £60 costs.
Jordan Rowley, 23, of Haddon Close, Brampton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £230 fine and £60 costs.
Faisal Hussain, 30, of Burton Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed 12-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £650 costs.
Shane Plunkett, 42, of Carl Mount House, Regent Street, Swadlincote: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Carissa Leigh, 38, of Derwent House, Huntington Green, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice. Handed £623 fine, £249 victim surcharge and £708.83 costs.