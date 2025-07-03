Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Derby
Suva Miah, 26, of Market Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Danesh Joshi, 52, of Causeway House, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Warrant issued.
Aaron Day, 32, of Springfield Garden, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine.
Paul Clifford, 42, of Wellington Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 40 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.
Stephen Gilson, 45, of Windmill Rise, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Kelly Kalandra, 39, of Heath Court, St Augustines Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Samuel Reddish, 31, of Brickley Close, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £153 fine and £60 costs.
Gary Newton, 55, of Cotton Lace, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.
Luke Allen, 35, of Tapton View Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 32 weeks.
Gary Clarke, 35, of Shirley Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Operational period of 12-week jail term suspended for 18 months extended to 24 months. Handed £60 costs.
Martyn Hollick, 33, of Hall Street, Church Gresley, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Eric Yella, 43, of Darwin Avenue, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £332 fine and £60 costs.
Mitchell Clarke, 31, of Green Park, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Jaroslaw Rola, 32, of Redbury Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.
Ondrej Slepcik, 31, of Byron Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Jeff Taylor, 36, of Salisbury Drive, Midway, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Warrant issued.