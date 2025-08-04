Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper, Matlock, Wirksworth, Ilkeston, Shirebrook
Klare Forman, 44, of Gratton Court, Staveley: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a female tortoiseshell cat and a female black and white cat by a failure to investigate and address poor or underweight body condition. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years. Handed 20–day rehabilitation activity requirement £154 victim surcharge and £400 costs. Banned from keeping animals for life.
Luke Porter, 22, of Dale Road North, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Ethan Simmons, 20, of Shelley Drive, Dronfield: Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Darren Thrower, 41, of Cauldon Drive, Holmehall: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Gregory Gibbons, 40, of Victoria Drive, Blackwell: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 10 days.
Ashley Proctor, 36, of Fall Road, Heanor: Guilty of stealing meat of a value unknown belonging to Aldi. Handed eight weeks’ jail suspended for 12 Months, ordered to pay £100 compensation.
Christian Harford, of Goods Drive, Ripley: Guilty of stealing wine worth £80.40 belonging to Co-op. Handed one-year community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £80.40 compensation, £100 fine, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Wandile Ngcobo, 24, of Gimson Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a criminal behaviour order and stealing meat products worth £30 belonging to Tesco. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Lewis Kerr, 29, of Old Road, Heage, Belper: Guilty of driving while over the prescribed limit for cocaine - namely 39 micrograms per litre of blood - and possessing a lock knife in a public place. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 40 hours of unpaid work and 12-month driving ban. Ordered to pay £400 court costs.
Andrew Devine, 58, of Rydal Crescent, Newbold: Guilty of witness intimidation. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. Handed restraining order, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.
Adam Winson, 21, of Riber Crescent, Old Tupton: Guilty of sexual assault. Case adjourned.
Paul Tarr, 32, of Albert Street North, Chesterfield: Guilty of common assault. Handed 12-month conditional discharge and £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.
Patrick Gibbons, 57, of Commerce Park, Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Cain Newton-Dent, 30, of Elm Tree Avenue, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of theft - namely a mobility scooter worth £1,000. Ordered to pay £500 compensation and £415 fine.
Paul Simms, 53, of The Hamlet, Heanor: Guilty of driving unlicensed, drink driving - namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving uninsured. Handed community order with six-week electronic curfew, 28-month driving ban, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Tyler Martin, 50, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour, threatening a person with an offensive weapon - namely a bladed article and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - namely a bow and arrow on a skate park at Spire Walk, Chesterfield. Sent to crown court for sentence.
Damian Freeman, 36, of Boughton Lane, Clowne: Guilty of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Case adjourned.
Harvey Smith, 22, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned.
Timothy Park, 41, of Hadley Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of sending an offensive message. Handed 15-month conditional discharge, £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.
Mark Jones, 58, of Field Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Gareth Cotton, 42, of Egstow Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 58 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Nathan Allen, 33, of Delves Close, Walton: Guilty of racially or religiously aggravated common assault. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, £200 fine and £80 victim surcharge.
Daniel Lowe, 42, of Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm: Handed community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Katie Crew, 38, of Newland Dale, Newbold: Guilty of stealing a bottle of wine to the value of £7.69 belonging to Spar. Handed community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £7 compensation, £150 fine and £200 costs.
Michal Ignatowicz, 38, of Sookholme Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of drink driving - namely 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 24-month driving ban, £750 fine and £85 court costs.
Natalie Smith, 27, of Bodmin Way, Loundsley Green: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm and stealing multiple boxes of chocolates, to the value of £106. Case adjourned.
Richard Hall, 44, of Mercaston Close, Holme hall: Guilty of stealing male underwear of a value unknown belonging to Next Plc. Ordered to pay £44 compensation, £40 fine and £85 court costs.
Benjamin Ryder, 42, of Warmbrook, Wirksworth, Matlock: Guilty of burglary and theft - namely by entering a dwelling and stealing a vape to the value of £5. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £185 compensation, £80 fine, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Ronan Hollingsworth, 25, of Manvers Road, Calow: Guilty of criminal damage - namely by spitting on a police vehicle and stealing goods to the value of £40 belonging to Co-op. Ordered to pay £40 compensation, £40 fine and £85 court costs.