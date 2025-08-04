Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper, Matlock, Wirksworth, Ilkeston, Shirebrook

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klare Forman, 44, of Gratton Court, Staveley: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a female tortoiseshell cat and a female black and white cat by a failure to investigate and address poor or underweight body condition. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years. Handed 20–day rehabilitation activity requirement £154 victim surcharge and £400 costs. Banned from keeping animals for life.

Luke Porter, 22, of Dale Road North, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Simmons, 20, of Shelley Drive, Dronfield: Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Darren Thrower, 41, of Cauldon Drive, Holmehall: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Gregory Gibbons, 40, of Victoria Drive, Blackwell: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 10 days.

Ashley Proctor, 36, of Fall Road, Heanor: Guilty of stealing meat of a value unknown belonging to Aldi. Handed eight weeks’ jail suspended for 12 Months, ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Harford, of Goods Drive, Ripley: Guilty of stealing wine worth £80.40 belonging to Co-op. Handed one-year community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £80.40 compensation, £100 fine, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Wandile Ngcobo, 24, of Gimson Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a criminal behaviour order and stealing meat products worth £30 belonging to Tesco. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lewis Kerr, 29, of Old Road, Heage, Belper: Guilty of driving while over the prescribed limit for cocaine - namely 39 micrograms per litre of blood - and possessing a lock knife in a public place. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 40 hours of unpaid work and 12-month driving ban. Ordered to pay £400 court costs.

Andrew Devine, 58, of Rydal Crescent, Newbold: Guilty of witness intimidation. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. Handed restraining order, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Winson, 21, of Riber Crescent, Old Tupton: Guilty of sexual assault. Case adjourned.

Paul Tarr, 32, of Albert Street North, Chesterfield: Guilty of common assault. Handed 12-month conditional discharge and £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Patrick Gibbons, 57, of Commerce Park, Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Cain Newton-Dent, 30, of Elm Tree Avenue, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of theft - namely a mobility scooter worth £1,000. Ordered to pay £500 compensation and £415 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Simms, 53, of The Hamlet, Heanor: Guilty of driving unlicensed, drink driving - namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving uninsured. Handed community order with six-week electronic curfew, 28-month driving ban, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Tyler Martin, 50, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour, threatening a person with an offensive weapon - namely a bladed article and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - namely a bow and arrow on a skate park at Spire Walk, Chesterfield. Sent to crown court for sentence.

Damian Freeman, 36, of Boughton Lane, Clowne: Guilty of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Case adjourned.

Harvey Smith, 22, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothy Park, 41, of Hadley Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of sending an offensive message. Handed 15-month conditional discharge, £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Mark Jones, 58, of Field Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Gareth Cotton, 42, of Egstow Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 58 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Nathan Allen, 33, of Delves Close, Walton: Guilty of racially or religiously aggravated common assault. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, £200 fine and £80 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Lowe, 42, of Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm: Handed community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Katie Crew, 38, of Newland Dale, Newbold: Guilty of stealing a bottle of wine to the value of £7.69 belonging to Spar. Handed community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £7 compensation, £150 fine and £200 costs.

Michal Ignatowicz, 38, of Sookholme Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of drink driving - namely 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 24-month driving ban, £750 fine and £85 court costs.

Natalie Smith, 27, of Bodmin Way, Loundsley Green: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm and stealing multiple boxes of chocolates, to the value of £106. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Hall, 44, of Mercaston Close, Holme hall: Guilty of stealing male underwear of a value unknown belonging to Next Plc. Ordered to pay £44 compensation, £40 fine and £85 court costs.

Benjamin Ryder, 42, of Warmbrook, Wirksworth, Matlock: Guilty of burglary and theft - namely by entering a dwelling and stealing a vape to the value of £5. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £185 compensation, £80 fine, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Ronan Hollingsworth, 25, of Manvers Road, Calow: Guilty of criminal damage - namely by spitting on a police vehicle and stealing goods to the value of £40 belonging to Co-op. Ordered to pay £40 compensation, £40 fine and £85 court costs.