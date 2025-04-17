Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Heanor, Ilkeston, Ashbourne and Derby
Kirsty Feeney, 29, of Wycliffe Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
Kyle Hopcroft, 33, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £130 costs.
Kelly Gregory, 39, of Lansdown Road, Brimington: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Adil Iqbal, 27, of Sunnyhill Avenue, Derby: Guilty of permitting another to drive a vehicle uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £620 costs.
Ben Astle, 37, of Arnhem Terrace, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 30 weeks.
Janice Attenborough, 55, of Lee Lane, Heanor: Guilty of keeping a vehicle which did not meet the insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act. Handed six-month conditional discharge and £26 victim surcharge.
Mates Mobiles Ashbourne Ltd, Horse and Jockey Yard, St Johns Square, Ashbourne: Guilty of selling a disposable vape to a person aged under 18, supplying electronic cigarettes while failing to comply with a provisional measure and supplying disposable vapes whose unit pack did not carry a combined health warning. Handed £8,500 fine, £2,000 victim surcharge and £6,936 costs.
Callum Taylor-Souden, 38, of Main Drive, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 fine and £60 costs.
James Underwood, 36, of John Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
John Vardy, 57, of Parliament Street, Derby: Made subject of five-year sexual risk order.
Madasar Ali, 45, of Rothbury Place, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.
Ibrahim Mujahid, 49, of Kenilworth Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Chelsea Branson, 25, of Trowels Lane, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine and £196 costs.