Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Bolsover, Ripley, Ilkeston and Derby

Mark Agrippa, 48, of Outram Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with a traffic sign. Handed three penalty points, £315 fine, £126 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Daniel Snook, 38, of Gapsick Lane, Clowne: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Handed 16 weeks jail suspended for 12 months, £154 fine, £650 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Emma-Louise Harris, 34, of Lower Chapel Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to seek veterinary care and attention for the eye, ear and skin conditions of a male Staffordshire bull

terrier type dog named Boris. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £400 court costs. Banned from keeping all animals for 10 years.

Sean Harris, 36, of Lower Chapel Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to seek veterinary care and attention for the eye, ear and skin conditions of a male Staffordshire bull terrier type dog named Boris. Handed eight weeks jail suspended for 12 months and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Banned from keeping a dog for 10 years.

Thomas Bentley, 28, of Avedale Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 24 weeks.

Louie Dodsworth, 23, of Errington Road, Walton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed three-month drug rehabilitation requirement and £60 court costs.

Jaheim Steadman, 21, of Hallam Fields Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 13 weeks.

Lorenzo Gibson, 24, of Greenside View, Smalley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 court costs.

Hannah Barber, 27, of Tulip Avenue, Holmewood: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Daniel Clark, 29, of Harvey Court, Bolsover: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £392 fine, £157 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Alexander Drage, 39, of Burrows Avenue, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving with over-tinted windows. Handed £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Bradley Lloyd, 23, of Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 43 miles per hour. Handed 21-day driving ban, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sean Mchugh, 21, of Geenside Close, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 66 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £369 fine, £148 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Hubert Szuba, 18, of Greenwood Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed 21-day driving ban, £94 fine, £38 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Andrew Parker, 52, of High Street, Somercotes: Made subject of five-year stalking protection order.

Robert Godla, 38, of Vicarage Road, Chellaston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £350 court costs.

Christopher Boulton, 37, of Springfield Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed £60 court costs.

Isaac Malik, 23, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 40 additional hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Nikolas Popik, 28, of Byng Avenue, Normanton, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20 additional hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Katrina McClean, 46, of Faire Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

George Leatherland, 23, of Blenheim Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 court costs.

Wesley Louix, 21, of Town Street, Brassington: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £1,000 fine and £60 court costs.

Samuel Milsom-Waters, 36, of Elmsleigh Green, Midway, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 court costs.

Dylan Fleming, 23, of Fleet Street, Normanton, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

Aaron Hall, 36, of Mount Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.