Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and High Peak

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Jack Dunn, 31, of Dix Avenue, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 200 hours of unpaid work, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £85 court costs.

Ryan Smith, 35, of Chesterfield Avenue, New Whittington: Guilty of harassment - breach of a restraining order. Handed £80 fine and £32 victim surcharge.

Stephen Booth, 48, of Milton Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of using a handheld mobile phone while driving. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Lauren O'Connor, 30, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of stealing food to the value of £8 belonging to Asda, items to the value of £80 belonging to Tesco and common assault. Case adjourned.

Ben Bruce, 50, of Lower Lane, Chinley: Guilty of stealing cigarettes to the value of £13.79 belonging to Londis and threatening behaviour. Case adjourned.

James Nicholson, 30, of High Street, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 75 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £500 fine, £130 court costs and £200 victim surcharge.

Natalee Whittaker, 43, of Oxton Rake Road, Barlow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £86 fine, £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Juris Losbergs, 35, of Meadow Drive, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 60 hours of unpaid work and £85 court costs.

Bethany Dables, 32, of Jura Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of assault by beating. Case adjourned.

James Deeming, 61, of Mill Lane, Belper: Guilty of stalking. Handed 80 hours of unpaid work, restraining order, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Debbie Hallam, 53, of Gregory Avenue, Heanor: Guilty of failing to stop. Case adjourned.

David Ward, 51, of Wren Park Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of stealing two televisions of a value unknown. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Dennis Cass, 30, of Stringer Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Callum Budarin, 27, of Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of threatening a person with an offensive weapon – namely scissors, assault by beating and driving uninsured. Handed 18 weeks’ jail suspended for 18 months, 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £75 compensation and £85 court costs.

Matthew Makinson, 44, of Woodland Way, Old Tupton: Guilty of handling stolen goods – namely a bottle of Jack Daniels. Handed £100 fine.

David Roberts, 41, of West End, Alfreton and Jamie Dennington, 39, of Queensway, Stonebroom: Guilty of theft by employee – namely televisions to the value of £6,344 belonging to Optimum Transport Ltd. Handed 26 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months and 120 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £750 compensation and £85 court costs.

Scott Cutler, 21 of Bertrand Avenue, Clay cross: Guilty of possessing cocaine. Handed £200 fine and £85 court costs.

Kyle Allston, 27, of Romford Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed three-year football banning order and £85 court costs.

Lorna Insley, 40, of Birchen Close, Brockwell: Guilty of assaulting a constable. Ordered to pay £50 fine, £100 compensation and £85 court costs.

Sam Upton, 28, of Greenhead Crescent, Biggin, Buxton: Guilty of controlling or coercive behaviour. Handed 12 months’ jail and a restraining order.

Charlie Cox, 26, of Holmefield Road, Whitwell: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Handed 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £400 compensation and £114 victim surcharge.

Tracey Smalley, 36, of Rockley Close, Grangewood: Guilty of assault by beating. Jailed for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.