Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Ripley, Clowne, Ilkeston and Shirebrook

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Michael West, 33, of Gadsby Rise, Nether Heage, Belper: Guilty of being a passenger in a vehicle while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £127 fine, £51 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Charlotte Larby, 27, of James Avenue, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to universal credit. Handed £120 fine and £48 victim surcharge.

Tristan Larby, 30, of James Avenue, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to universal credit. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours of unpaid work and £114 victim surcharge.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Derek Bower, of Northside, New Tupton: Guilty of failing to comply with a council notice to prevent at least two cockerels crowing daily throughout the day and before 6am. Handed £660 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £1,623.96 court costs.

Yvonne Skinner, 38, of Keswick Drive, Newbold: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Hannah Barber, 26, of Tulip Avenue, Holmewood: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Rachael Clamp, 39, of Victoria Street North, Old Whittington: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence and driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Daniel Clark, 29, of Harvey Court, Bolsover: Guilty of driving while uninsured and unlicensed. Case adjourned.

Alexander Drage, 38, of Burrows Avenue, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving with an over-tinted windscreen. Case adjourned.

Hannah Floyd, 20, of Rose Crescent, Mastin Moor: Guilty of driving with a worn tyre and without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £399 fine, £159 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Claire Hurst, 51, of Wheston Court, White Edge Close, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £92 fine, £36 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Paul Jackson, 59, of Main Street, Bolsover: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sean McHugh, 20, of Greenside Close, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 66 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Matthew Sanderson, 29, of Lundy Road, Dronfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Henry Smith, 29, of Appledore Court, Devonshire Close, Newbold: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jackie Wood, 38, of Racecourse Road, Newbold: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Adrian Whetton, 50, of High Street, Stonebroom: Guilty of dropping litter in Tesco carpark. Handed £220 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £500 court costs.

Ethan Flint, 21, of Outseats Drive, Alfreton: Guilty of driving while uninsured and unlicensed. Case adjourned.

James Steers, 22, of Field Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving a vehicle fitted with non-compliant rear lighting. Handed £220 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Yasmin Waddle, 22, of Bloomery Close, Alfreton: Guilty of driving a vehicle with over-tinted front driver and passenger windows. Handed £163 fine, £65 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Muhammed Ismail, 42, of Oxford Street, Ripley: Guilty of driving a vehicle fitted with a faulty front dipped beam headlight. Handed £220 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Robert Parkin, 40, of Hawthorn Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Diane Thorpe, 51, of Dovedale Close, Marehay, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

David Cooper, 62, of Sandbed Lane, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 50 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Anthony Docherty, 19, of Elm Tree Avenue, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Nathan Handley, 26, of Highfield Road, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of being a passenger in a vehicle while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £136 fine, £54 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Lewis Kerr, 28, of Old Road, Heage, Belper: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Michael Kirk, 63, of Broomhall Court, High Street, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £166 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jamie Leatherland, 32, of Belper Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.