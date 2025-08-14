Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Matlock, Ripley and Ilkeston
Cameron Coulter, 34, of Thanet Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of stealing foundation and mascara to the value of £55.96 belonging to Boots and assault by beating. Jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £55.96 compensation.
Dee Sheldon, 23, of Warren Terrace, Main Street, Shirebrook: Guilty of stealing razor blades, GHD Hairbrushes and Arkive fragrances to a value of £179 belonging to Boots and breaching a criminal behaviour order. Jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £179 compensation.
Shannon Smurthwaite, 27, of Canalside Apartments, Station Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of drink driving – namely 91 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 23-month driving ban, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £473 fine, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Aaran Whatton, 38, of Rockmay House, Market Place, Riddings: Guilty of drink driving – namely 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 12-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Zak Grieveson, 33, of Derby Road, Heanor: Guilty of criminal damage and assault by beating. Handed 26 weeks’ jail suspended for two years.
Daniel Grimley, 26, of Old Hackney Lane, Matlock: Guilty of drink driving – namely cannabis – and possession of cannabis. Handed 18-month driving ban.
Dawood Rabie, 63, of Avon Court, Newland Dale, Newbold: Guilty of drug driving – namely cannabis. Handed 12-month driving ban, £346 fine, £85 court costs and £138 victim surcharge.
Luke Twigg, 32, of Calow Lane, Hasland, Chesterfield: Guilty of burglary – stealing alcohol from Londis – and theft from the person – stealing a bicycle to the value of £150. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £250 compensation.
Thomas Hendry, 23, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of knife possession – namely a Stanley-type knife with a locking mechanism – in a public place and religiously-aggravated harassment. Case adjourned.
Caley Bown, 49, of Edale Road, Mastin Moor: Guilty of criminal damage, assaulting a constable and cannabis possession. Case adjourned.
Ruby Hodkin, 18, of Sidcup Court, Southgate Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of religiously-aggravated harassment. Handed £120 fine and £85 court costs.
Gareth Priestley, 41, of Romford Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of knife possession – namely a Stanley-type knife with a locking mechanism – in a public place. Case adjourned.
Joshua Farnworth, 26, of Station Road, Pilsley: Guilty of driving while banned and driving uninsured. Handed three-month driving ban, £438 fine, £85 court costs and £175 victim surcharge.
Sophie Smith, 29, of Spinnaker Close, Ripley: Guilty of obstructing a constable and ketamine possession. Handed £40 fine, £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.
Sharon Furniss, 52, of Skipper Drive, Grassmoor: Guilty of drink driving – namely 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed 40-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
David Bailey, 40, of Litton Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of allowing a fighting dog – namely an XL Bully named Zeus – to be in public place without a muzzle or a lead and threatening behaviour. Order made for the destruction of the dog. Fined £200 and handed £85 court costs.
Thomas Hendry, 23, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of stealing alcohol to the value unknown belonging to Tesco and sending a threatening message. Case adjourned.
Christopher Lees, 44, of Chapel Street, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of stealing washing pods and whiskey to the value of £190 belonging to B&M. case adjourned.
James Wisternoff, 33, of Nelson Street, Newbold: Guilty of driving while banned, driving while uninsured and drug driving – namely cocaine. Jailed for four months and handed 36-month driving ban.