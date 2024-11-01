Derbyshire offenders at the magistrates courts: Chesterfield and Derby
Bradley Boulton, 20, of St Johns Court, St Johns Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months.
Peter Millward, 64, of Recreation Road, New Houghton: Guilty of possessing 1.156 grams of cannabis. Handed £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Gere Heenan, 21, of Flaxpiece Road, Danesmore: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 28 days.
Christopher Lees, 43, of Chapel Street, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months.
Deacon Gavins, 32, of School Board Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 40 hours of unpaid work and £1,200 fine.
Christakis Ioannides, 42, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 62 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Luke Heeley, 38, of The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Case adjourned.
Harem Ali, 29, of Crystal Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £484 fine, £194 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.
Helena Dzimira, 57, of Avondale Road, Spondon: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £153 fine, £61 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Dean Baines, 42, of Mount Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.
Jade Colbert, of Sinfin Avenue, Derby: Guilty of depositing controlled waste without an environmental permit. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £287 court costs.
Roland Espinosa, 50, of Carlton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.
Marian Gunar, 46, of Park View, Huntingdon Green, Chaddesden: Guilty of consuming alcohol contrary to the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Darren Hall, 54, of Wilkins Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.
Sean Hodkinson, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.
Maria Kasparaivc, 31, of Sinfin Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to dispose of household waste properly. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £287 court costs.
Sean Keegan, 50, of Centenary House, Mount Street, Derby: Guilty of consuming alcohol contrary to the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.
Colin Nolan, 73, of Scott Street, Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Jessica Peel, 29, of Grosvenor Street, Derby: Guilty of depositing controlled waste without an environmental permit. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 costs.
Kieran Woodcock, 28, of Leacroft Road, Derby: Guilty of urinating in a public place. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.
Roohan Ali, 37, of Jubilee Road, Shelton Lock, Derby: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £107 fine, £43 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jozef Csaszar, 23, of Radnor Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while unlicensed and uninsured. Handed one-year driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Adam Elliott-Dickens, 34, of Moira Road, Overseal: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £430 fine, £172 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Patrik Gombar, 28, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Case adjourned.
Anthony Pashley, 47, of Chestnut Drive, Creswell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £100 fine.