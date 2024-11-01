​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Boulton, 20, of St Johns Court, St Johns Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months.

Peter Millward, 64, of Recreation Road, New Houghton: Guilty of possessing 1.156 grams of cannabis. Handed £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gere Heenan, 21, of Flaxpiece Road, Danesmore: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 28 days.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Christopher Lees, 43, of Chapel Street, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Deacon Gavins, 32, of School Board Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 40 hours of unpaid work and £1,200 fine.

Christakis Ioannides, 42, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 62 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Heeley, 38, of The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Case adjourned.

Harem Ali, 29, of Crystal Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £484 fine, £194 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Helena Dzimira, 57, of Avondale Road, Spondon: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £153 fine, £61 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Dean Baines, 42, of Mount Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Colbert, of Sinfin Avenue, Derby: Guilty of depositing controlled waste without an environmental permit. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £287 court costs.

Roland Espinosa, 50, of Carlton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.

Marian Gunar, 46, of Park View, Huntingdon Green, Chaddesden: Guilty of consuming alcohol contrary to the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Darren Hall, 54, of Wilkins Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Hodkinson, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.

Maria Kasparaivc, 31, of Sinfin Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to dispose of household waste properly. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £287 court costs.

Sean Keegan, 50, of Centenary House, Mount Street, Derby: Guilty of consuming alcohol contrary to the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.

Colin Nolan, 73, of Scott Street, Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Peel, 29, of Grosvenor Street, Derby: Guilty of depositing controlled waste without an environmental permit. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 costs.

Kieran Woodcock, 28, of Leacroft Road, Derby: Guilty of urinating in a public place. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £165 court costs.

Roohan Ali, 37, of Jubilee Road, Shelton Lock, Derby: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £107 fine, £43 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Jozef Csaszar, 23, of Radnor Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while unlicensed and uninsured. Handed one-year driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Elliott-Dickens, 34, of Moira Road, Overseal: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £430 fine, £172 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Patrik Gombar, 28, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Case adjourned.

Anthony Pashley, 47, of Chestnut Drive, Creswell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £100 fine.