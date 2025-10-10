Derbyshire offenders at the magistrates courts: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Ripley, Heanor and Ilkeston

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Savage, 29, of St Augustines Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 40 hours of unpaid work and £85 court costs.

Jaden Turner, 18, of North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £60 fine, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandon Stokes, 23, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield magistrates court

Zachariah Smith, 19, Nicholas Street, Hasland: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £589 fine, £250 court costs and £234 victim surcharge.

Ian Palmer, 26, of Glasshouse Hill, Codnor: Guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - namely a folding credit card knife. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months, handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

JHI Proctor, 36, of Peel Street, Heanor: Guilty of drug driving - namely cocaine. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola McBrearty, 44, of Nottingham Road, Ripley: Guilty of common assault. Handed 12-month conditional discharge and £85 court costs.

Liam Booker, 26, of Byron Road, Birdholme: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed restraining order, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Edward Lowe, 35, of Mansfield Road, Alfreton: Guilty of stealing multiple and various different clothes washing pods and multiple and various different types of coffee to the approximate value of £77.10 belonging to One Stop. Ordered to pay £77.10 compensation, £40 fine, £85 court costs and £16 victim surcharge.

Josh Wakeling, 24, of Hornbeam Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of stealing consumables to the value of £33 belonging to Asda, consumables to the value of £88, chocolate to the value of £37.50 and an electric blanket, two throws and a pair of headphones to the value of around £40 belonging to One Stop, consumables belonging to Heron Foods and criminal damage Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Corker, 80, of Cowley Lane, Holmesfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £130 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Josh Blacknell, 33, of Headingham Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £450 fine, £130 court costs and £180 victim surcharge.

Craig Bird, 54, of Millfield Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed £1,493 fine, £85 court costs and £597 victim surcharge.

Duncan McCloud, 48, of Ann Street, Creswell: Guilty of criminal damage, assault by beating and assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Lee, 27, Summerfield Road, Boythorpe: Guilty of breaching a sexual harm prevention order. Case adjourned.

Charlie Cox, 26, of Holmefield Road, Whitwell: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned.

James Leighton, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed six months of alcohol treatment, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £120 fine and £85 court costs.

Eliot Fox, 21, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood: Guilty of possessing a knife in a public place. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Bower, 37, of Meadow Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of possessing a knife in a public place and failing to provide a specimen. Handed £200 fine and £80 court costs.

Reece Marr, 30, of Kendal Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of possessing cannabis. Handed £80 fine, £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.

Emma Thompson, 29, of Elmton Road, Creswell: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed three-month alcohol abstinence requirement, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Shane Taylor, 43, of Kingsfield Road, Wirksworth: Guilty of criminal damage, breaching a criminal behaviour order, threatening behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - namely a sledgehammer handle. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £550 compensation and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett Buck, 43, of Hangar Hill, Whitwell: Guilty of stealing eight packets of ham to the value of £51.20, 16 blocks of cheese to the value of £77.60, five burgers and one steak to the value of £30, seven blocks of cheese worth £40, chocolate to the value of £40, eight blocks of Cathedral cheese and a case of cooked meat to the value of £80, meat items to the value of £50 belonging to the Co-op, meat and washing items to the value unknown and coffee to the value of £51.17 belonging to Spar and meat items to the value of £35.15 belonging to One Stop. Case adjourned.

Michael Jones, 40, of Wilton Place, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour, assault by beating and affray. Case adjourned.

Josh Wakeling, 24, of Hornbeam Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of assault by beating, stealing four coffee packets of a value unknown belonging to B&M. Case adjourned.