Derbyshire offenders at the magistrates courts: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Ripley, Heanor and Ilkeston
Luke Savage, 29, of St Augustines Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 40 hours of unpaid work and £85 court costs.
Jaden Turner, 18, of North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £60 fine, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Brandon Stokes, 23, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Zachariah Smith, 19, Nicholas Street, Hasland: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £589 fine, £250 court costs and £234 victim surcharge.
Ian Palmer, 26, of Glasshouse Hill, Codnor: Guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - namely a folding credit card knife. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months, handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.
JHI Proctor, 36, of Peel Street, Heanor: Guilty of drug driving - namely cocaine. Case adjourned.
Nicola McBrearty, 44, of Nottingham Road, Ripley: Guilty of common assault. Handed 12-month conditional discharge and £85 court costs.
Liam Booker, 26, of Byron Road, Birdholme: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed restraining order, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Edward Lowe, 35, of Mansfield Road, Alfreton: Guilty of stealing multiple and various different clothes washing pods and multiple and various different types of coffee to the approximate value of £77.10 belonging to One Stop. Ordered to pay £77.10 compensation, £40 fine, £85 court costs and £16 victim surcharge.
Josh Wakeling, 24, of Hornbeam Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of stealing consumables to the value of £33 belonging to Asda, consumables to the value of £88, chocolate to the value of £37.50 and an electric blanket, two throws and a pair of headphones to the value of around £40 belonging to One Stop, consumables belonging to Heron Foods and criminal damage Case adjourned.
Ian Corker, 80, of Cowley Lane, Holmesfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £130 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Josh Blacknell, 33, of Headingham Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £450 fine, £130 court costs and £180 victim surcharge.
Craig Bird, 54, of Millfield Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed £1,493 fine, £85 court costs and £597 victim surcharge.
Duncan McCloud, 48, of Ann Street, Creswell: Guilty of criminal damage, assault by beating and assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned.
Richard Lee, 27, Summerfield Road, Boythorpe: Guilty of breaching a sexual harm prevention order. Case adjourned.
Charlie Cox, 26, of Holmefield Road, Whitwell: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned.
James Leighton, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed six months of alcohol treatment, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £120 fine and £85 court costs.
Eliot Fox, 21, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood: Guilty of possessing a knife in a public place. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.
Luke Bower, 37, of Meadow Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of possessing a knife in a public place and failing to provide a specimen. Handed £200 fine and £80 court costs.
Reece Marr, 30, of Kendal Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of possessing cannabis. Handed £80 fine, £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.
Emma Thompson, 29, of Elmton Road, Creswell: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed three-month alcohol abstinence requirement, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Shane Taylor, 43, of Kingsfield Road, Wirksworth: Guilty of criminal damage, breaching a criminal behaviour order, threatening behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - namely a sledgehammer handle. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £550 compensation and £85 court costs.
Brett Buck, 43, of Hangar Hill, Whitwell: Guilty of stealing eight packets of ham to the value of £51.20, 16 blocks of cheese to the value of £77.60, five burgers and one steak to the value of £30, seven blocks of cheese worth £40, chocolate to the value of £40, eight blocks of Cathedral cheese and a case of cooked meat to the value of £80, meat items to the value of £50 belonging to the Co-op, meat and washing items to the value unknown and coffee to the value of £51.17 belonging to Spar and meat items to the value of £35.15 belonging to One Stop. Case adjourned.
Michael Jones, 40, of Wilton Place, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour, assault by beating and affray. Case adjourned.
Josh Wakeling, 24, of Hornbeam Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of assault by beating, stealing four coffee packets of a value unknown belonging to B&M. Case adjourned.