Derbyshire offenders at the magistrates courts

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Michael Gollick, 39, of (postal address) North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed four-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Christine Macpherson, The Hill, Glapwell: Guilty of providing home boarding or day care for dogs without the authority of a licence. Case adjourned.

Malcolm Troke, 42, of Devon Drive, Brimington: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a tabby female cat known as Baby, by an act, namely one or a combination of causing injury to a cat which sustained a fractured femur or by failing to provide veterinary treatment. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £154 victim surcharge and £400 costs. Banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Neil Gregory, 34, of Yates Road, New Mills: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs.

Craig Lewis, 43, of Inkersall Road, Staveley: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for nine weeks.

Ethan Hamilton, 19 of Sedwick Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Taylor Timmins, 18, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a youth rehabilitation order. Handed £20 fine.

Christopher Knight, 38, of Harlow Way, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving unlicenced and uninsured. Handed six penalty points.

James Underwood, 36, of John Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Adamseged Birhane, 32, of Stanton Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.

Jozef Danko, 22, of Idridgehay Lodge, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £60 costs.

Alan Hutchinson, 54, of Lawson Avenue, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed four-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

Jordan Chambers, 25, of Parkfield Crescent, Appleby Magna, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

Emily Chatburn, 38, of Fields Way Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Oshea Kappia, 30, of London Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Hassan Khan, 26, of Dairy House Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £80 fine and £60 court costs.

Charlene Langford, 38, of Mapleton Avenue, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Balbinder Sahota, 62, of Girton Way, Mickleover: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 140 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

James Stevenson, 37, of London Road, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £320 fine and £60 court costs.

Alison Simcock, 69 of St Pauls Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six-month driving ban, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Khair Wali, 73, of St Thomas Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone and driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Piotr Choina, 51, of Holly Court, Mickleover: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £80 fine and £60 court costs.

Andrew Howitt, 57, of Charnwood Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.

Adam Martin, 35, of Broomy Drive, Brailsford, Ashbourne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.