Derbyshire mum-of-one killed in e-bike crash was involved “in the supply of cannabis”, court hears

A Derbyshire mum-of-one who was allegedly run over and killed by a drug dealer who chased her in his Land Rover was involved “in the supply of cannabis”, a court has heard.

Alana Armstrong, 25, from Tibshelf, died at the scene of the incident on Pleasley’s Batley Lane at around 8pm on November 26 last year. Defendant Keaton Muldoon, who was driving the Discovery at the time and an alleged drug dealer, denies murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Alana was a pillion passenger on a Sur Ron e-bike ridden by boyfriend Jordan Newton-Kay at the time and the pair were accompanied by friend James Gilbert – also riding an e-bike. Mr Newton-Kay sustained “horrific” injuries during the impact, the court heard, and later had his leg amputated at the femur.

Derby Crown Court heard today (Monday) that in the lead-up to the collision all three had smoked cannabis. During cross-examination this morning Mr Gilbert was asked by barrister Andrew Langdale KC if the cannabis was supplied by Alana and Mr Newton-Kay.

Although he initially claimed he “did not know”, Mr Gilbert then admitted being aware that the couple were suppliers of the drug. Mr Langdale asked the witness: “Why is your immediate reaction in this courtroom to lie?” “I care to other people too much”, replied Mr Gilbert.

It is alleged the trio encountered defendant Keaton Muldoon on a quiet rural lane in Pleasley on the night of the incident, parked in a grass verge with a female passenger.

Muldoon is accused of spinning his car around quickly and during the pursuit which followed the bumper of his Discovery Mark 3 is said to have been at the “back wheel” of Mr Newton-Kay’s e-bike and caused Alana to “go over the bonnet”.

Giving evidence today Mr Gilbert was asked about a text message from a “regular customer” to Alana’s phone while the three were out on their Sur Ron bikes – described as “drug dealer” type bikes – on the evening of November 26.

The message read, “hey hun, are you available for a drop-off X?” jurors heard. After which Mr Newton-Kay inputted Alana’s home address in a maps app to “get the cannabis”, said Mr Langdale.

Mr Langdale read out a witness statement to Mr Gilbert from a motorist who described being “incensed” when two off-road bikes “pulled out” on him “at speed” in Pleasley, saying the incident “scared” him as it was “very sudden”, none of the riders had lights on and they were dressed “totally in black”. The witness described one of the riders (Mr Gilbert) also doing a “wheelie”.

In his initial accounts to police describing what had happened that night Mr Gilbert had told police that just prior to the incident he, Mr Newton-Kay and Alana had visited a friend named Harry Radford at a nearby farm before leaving to go for a “little ride”.

However, during cross-examination he admitted lying to barrister Mr Langdale. The barrister said: “That was a lie, would you agree?”. “Yes,” replied Mr Gilbert, adding that he feared getting “into trouble” for riding “illegal bikes”.

Rather than visiting the farm, all three had driven to a carpark at Hardwick Park where they had smoked cannabis, however during his initial account to police Mr Gilbert failed to mention smoking drugs – information which Mr Langsdale said “may be relevant” to investigating officers and which Mr Gilbert claimed he “forgot” to mention.

When asked if he was aware that friend Harry Radford had later repeated the same account regarding the farm, Mr Gilbert said he could not “remember”. Muldoon, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, denies murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. The trial continues.