Derbyshire man who battered girlfriend’s head against floor “five to six” times guilty of murder

A Derbyshire man who battered his girlfriend’s head against the floor “five to six” times, killing her, has been found guilty of murder.

Jurors in the trial of Kain Tailby took just under two hours to reach a unanimous verdict at Derby Crown Court today (Wednesday). Addressing Tailby today, Judge Shaun Smith KC told him: “There is only one sentence in a case like this, life imprisonment. You can be taken downstairs.”

Tailby, 31, assaulted girlfriend Christine Everett-Hickson, 21, after she slapped him on their one-year anniversary on February 18, 2024. The pair had begun rowing in the flat they shared in Riddings, Alfreton, following a trip to the pub the previous evening. Christine – also known as “Chrissie” – sustained a fractured skull, bruising and brain damage during the assault. After deteriorating in the hospital life support was withdrawn and she died in the early hours of February 23.

Tailby, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, Alfreton, had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder, having admitted causing Chrissie’s brain injuries but maintaining throughout the case that he never intended serious harm.

Jurors in Tailby’s trial were told how after the assault he was heard shouting “don’t do this to me. wake up, wake up, wake up” by a neighbour. He was arrested at the scene when police arrived – having called them when “panic” set in.

During a 999 call Tailby told a call handler the 21-year-old was in the bath with blood coming from her ears but not waking up while making “wheezing”, “gurgling” noises.

The defendant, who told detectives he met Chrissie through her father, said they had begun arguing about him cheating and he retaliated to a slap in the face by pinning the 21-year to the floor and banging her head.

Tailby admitted during police interviews having banged Chrissie’s head five to six times against the floor – bringing the head up “15cm-20cm” – while she was pinned down while shouting “don’t do that a-f******-gain”, having lost his temper.

When asked if he intended harm he replied: “No, not at all. I cannot answer that one. I don’t know how to word that for you.”

Tailby, when asked by detectives if he thought his actions were “proportionate”, replied: “No, absolutely not.” He added: “The only thing I can say is when I hit her head, that’s when I shouted at her and when I saw blood, that’s when I got off. It was completely unacceptable, unreasonable. No other words for it.”

The jury heard how in the lead-up to the fatal assault on February 18 – the day after the couple’s first anniversary – they had walked back to Riddings from Ripley and Tailby had drunk three cans of beer, giving one to Chrissie.

At a pub later on “neither was sober” but “both were capable of walking, talking and making choices”, said Mrs Prior and the couple were shown on CCTV hugging and kissing. CCTV showed Chrissie trying to take Tailby’s arm as they later walked home from the pub which he refused to give her. He was also shown pushing Chrissie, making her stumble.

Neighbour Steven Lowe, who lived beneath the couple’s Greenhill Road flat on the ground floor, described later hearing “shouting and screaming” and “things being thrown” for about ten minutes before “five-six stamps on the floor” directly above him. He heard “boom” noises before it “all went quiet”.

Opening the case at the start of the trial, Mary Prior KC said: “The prosecution say that this was a significant assault. Two of the blows required severe force which caused fractures to the skull.

"Each of the blows could have caused brain damage. The defendant said in police interviews that he did not intend to cause really serious harm. We say that having heard all the evidence in this case you can be sure that this was an act of temper, in drink, in the heat of the moment, in which Kain Tailby got Chrissie to the floor and repeatedly, violently banged her head on the floor when she offered no resistance.”

Tailby will be sentenced on Friday.

After her death Christine’s family issued the following tribute: “ Christine was a joyful, kind-hearted and affectionate daughter. She was one of four beloved sisters, who describe her as having one of life's purest hearts. Her charming nature always sought out the best in everyone and everything. Her bubbly though occasionally shy personality highlighted her passion for animals, creativity, music and art.“She had the most infectious smile and a laugh that could brighten up even the darkest of days. “Losing her will forever leave a void in our family that will never be filled as she really was one of life's true blessings and she will be missed beyond words.”