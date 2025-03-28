Derbyshire man who battered girlfriend to death in an “unnecessary violent explosion of temper” jailed for life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire man who battered his girlfriend to death in an “unnecessary violent explosion of temper” has been jailed for life

Jailing Kain Tailby for life at Derby Crown Court today (Friday), Judge Shaun Smith KC told him his “explosion of anger” had “snuffed out” the life of his partner of one year in “just a few minutes” and there was “no justification”.

Tailby, 31, assaulted girlfriend Christine Everett-Hickson, 21, after she slapped him on their one-year anniversary on February 18, 2024. The pair had begun rowing in the flat they shared in Riddings, Alfreton, following a trip to the pub the previous evening. Christine – also known as “Chrissie” – sustained a fractured skull, bruising and brain damage during the assault. After deteriorating in the hospital life support was withdrawn and she died in the early hours of February 23.

Chrissie’s mum Dawn said in a statement read to the court: “(In hospital) I held my child in my arms as she died – I watched her pass away as her life support was removed. However the grieving mum said the family took comfort knowing that organ donor Chrissie had given the “gift of life” to five donees upon her death.

Kain Tailby was found guilty of murder after a trial

Describing Chrissie as “compassionate, caring and harmless”, Dawn addressed Tailby in her statement, telling him: “I wish you well. You will need these good wishes to comfort your soul. I forgive you, go in peace.”

Judge Smith told him: “The lives of so many people, even yours have completely unravelled. She (Chrissie) was just 21 years old. I truly wish by sentencing you I could give those few minutes back but I cannot.”

The court heard how in the lead-up to the fatal assault on February 18 – the day after the couple’s first anniversary – they had walked back to Riddings from Ripley and Tailby had drunk three cans of beer, giving one to Chrissie.

At a pub later on “neither was sober” but “both were capable of walking, talking and making choices”, said Mrs Prior and the couple were shown on CCTV hugging and kissing. CCTV showed Chrissie trying to take Tailby’s arm as they later walked home from the pub which he refused to give her. He was also shown pushing Chrissie, making her stumble.

Christine Everett-Hickson sustained a fractured skull, bruising and brain damage

The defendant, who told detectives after he was arrested that he met Chrissie through her father, said they had begun arguing about him cheating and he retaliated to a slap in the face by pinning the 21-year to the floor and banging her head.

Speaking about the lead-up to the devastating assault, Judge Smith said: “By and large when you got home to the flat it had been an uneventful day.”

However, referring to evidence heard during Tailby’s trial from a neighbour who heard “five-six stamps on the floor” directly above him before it “all went quiet”, the judge said: “That was you sat astride her banging her head repeatedly on the floor. Why? Only you truly know. Whatever the reason there is no justification for violence, let alone the violence you used.”

During the case the court heard how after the assault Tailby was heard shouting “don’t do this to me. wake up, wake up, wake up” by a neighbour. He was arrested at the scene when police arrived – having called them when “panic” set in.

Christine Everett-Hickson was described as a "joyful, kindhearted and affectionate daughter" by her family

Tailby admitted during police interviews having banged Chrissie’s head five to six times against the floor – bringing the head up “15cm-20cm” – while she was pinned down while shouting “don’t do that a-f******-gain”, having lost his temper.

When asked if he intended harm he replied: “No, not at all. I cannot answer that one. I don’t know how to word that for you.”

Tailby, when asked by detectives if he thought his actions were “proportionate”, replied: “No, absolutely not.” He added: “The only thing I can say is when I hit her head, that’s when I shouted at her and when I saw blood, that’s when I got off. It was completely unacceptable, unreasonable. No other words for it.”

In a 999 call Tailby told a call handler the 21-year-old was in the bath with blood coming from her ears but not waking up while making “wheezing”, “gurgling” noises. Judge Smith told him: “We heard the terrible state she was in during a 999 call – it was so bad that you hid your head under your jumper when it was played to the jury.”

“You caused significant bleeding to the brain and scalp. Her brain swelled such that eventually she was unable to survive your violence. The effect of your actions has been and will remain immeasurable.

"Chrissie was 21 and your partner was entitled to expect to be safe in her own home. This was an unnecessary violent explosion of temper by you – you sat astride a helpless 21-year-old woman. She weighed just nine stones and was five feet, two inches tall. You put your hands around her neck and repeatedly banged her head against a concrete floor.”

Tailby, formerly of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, Alfreton, had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder, having admitted causing Chrissie’s brain injuries but maintaining throughout the case that he never intended serious harm.

Jurors in Tailby’s trial took just under two hours to reach a unanimous verdict at Derby Crown Court today (Wednesday).

In heart-shattering statements read out to the court as Tailby was sentenced Chrissie’s family described receiving the horrific news about her condition by staff at King’s Mill Hospital on February 18. Two of her three sisters jointly read a statement a said seeing her “completely unresponsive” was now “etched” in their memories.

Commenting on mum Dawn’s statement, Judge Smith added: “That Chrissie’s mum forgives you is an unbelievable act of compassion beyond admiration.” Peter Joyce KC, mitigating for Tailby, told the court he was “not an evil young man”, had no previous convictions and had worked for the same baker since the age of 17. He added: “There can be no doubt he regrets bitterly what he did to the young woman he loved.”

Tailby was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years and 10 months.