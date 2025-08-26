Derbyshire man who allowed pug dog to starve to death jailed

A Derbyshire man who allowed a pug dog to starve to death has been jailed and banned from keeping animals.

Lewis Barlow, 32, was locked up for 16 weeks by Judge Jonathan Bennett at Derby Crown Court on August 22. The defendant admitted failing to prevent unnecessary suffering to the animal – namely by "death through starvation”.

The charge relates to a period between November 1, 2023 and December 6, 2023. As well as the jail term Barlow, of Balmoral Road, Ilkeston, was banned from keeping animals for 15 years and handed a £154 victim surcharge.