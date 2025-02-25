Derbyshire man sent 14-year-old boy sex act images over Facebook, court hears

A Derbyshire man sent a 14-year-old boy an image of himself masturbating over Facebook – later telling the teen he “loved” him, a court heard.

Nathan Smith, 32, who the court heard was in the "lowest one per cent” in terms of intellectual functioning, was “grooming” the boy between January 30 and February 2, 2022. Derby Crown Court heard he was arrested after he went on to target an online decoy, also on Facebook, who was a member of a paedophile hunting group.

A barrister representing Smith said his offences were “completely out of character” for her client, who had no previous offences. Judge Jonathan Straw handed Smith 12 months’ jail suspended for two years with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Smith, of Green Lane, Belper, was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and handed a sexual harm prevention order. He admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

