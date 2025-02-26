Derbyshire man jailed for theft, fraud and burglary
Ian Robson stole a handbag from a seat outside the Sir Nigel Greasley pub, in Market Street, Swadlincote on 9 May last year.
The 41-year-old then went on to make several transactions at shops in the town using a bank card from the stolen bag.
On 30 July, Robson who was supposed to be gardening at a property in Brook Street, Hartshorne entered the address drunk and began rifling through drawers before being disturbed by the owner a vulnerable, elderly lady.
He was charged and remanded into police custody on 10 August and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 12 August, where he pleaded guilty to one count of theft and six counts of fraud by false representation but denied the burglary.
Robson, of Small Thorn Place, Swadlincote, was remanded into prison custody and sent for trial at Derby Crown Court on 5 February. He entered a last-minute guilty plea on that date, in respect of the burglary, and was jailed for 25 months.