Derbyshire man jailed after pleading guilty to several offences – including sexually assaulting young boy

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 10:30 BST
A Derbyshire man who sexually assaulted a young boy and physically assaulted two other children has been jailed – after a detective said he had “devastated” his victims’ lives.

Liam Tyrrell sexually assaulted the boy on a number of occasions, as well as slapping and kicking him. The matters came to light when the boy told family members about what had happened.

Most Popular

Tyrrell also physically assaulted two other children and engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards his partner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 29-year-old of St James Court, Buxton – and formerly of Glossop – was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of cruelty to a person under 16 and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Tyrrell was handed a jail sentence of two years and nine months after appearing at court.placeholder image
Tyrrell was handed a jail sentence of two years and nine months after appearing at court.

He initially denied the offences but later pleaded guilty on the day of trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. He appeared at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on November 7, where he was jailed for two years and nine months.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years, ordered to sign the sex offenders register and was given a restraining order.

Detective Constable Danielle Lynch, who led the investigation, said: “Tyrrell's behaviour towards his victims has devastated their lives."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As well as the physical scars, they all continue to have to deal with the mental and emotional trauma he caused them.

READ THIS: Police slam “senseless act of vandalism” that saw public toilets in Derbyshire town set alight

“This case has been hanging over their heads for quite some time so I am glad it has now been finalised and Tyrrell is behind bars for these crimes.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice