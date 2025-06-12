Derbyshire man handed suspended jail term for child sexual offences

Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Derbyshire man has been handed a suspended jail term for a number of child sexual offences.

James Taylor, of Dronfield, was handed 11 months’ jail suspended for two years by a judge at Derby Crown Court on May 28. The 41-year-old was convicted of three counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and three counts of possessing an indecent photograph or a pseudo-photograph of a child.