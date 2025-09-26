Derbyshire man exposed genitals multiple times in town rampage – referring to himself as “Superman”

A Derbyshire man exposed his genitals to multiple members of the public while masturbating during a shocking town rampage, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Radley, 39, left two separate witnesses “sick and angry” when they passed him in their cars as he lay on the pavement performing the sex act and referring to himself as “Superman”.

A prosecutor told Derby Crown Court how the gross scenes unfolded in Buxton at around 8am on July 27. Two girls aged 12 saw Radley approaching, telling them he had a “boner” and asking them to “smash it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He then came across a 15-year-old girl on her way to school in uniform and approached her on the street with his penis exposed,” said the prosecutor. “He was masturbating, told her he loved her and she was his girlfriend. Afterwards she was significantly distressed and extremely upset, in floods of tears.”

Mark Radley was jailed for 18 months

Radley then, the court heard, walked into an office and asked a woman working there to make him a coffee, telling her he was going to have intercourse with her before pulling down his shorts and leaving.

The prosecutor added: “At 9am two separate witnesses were in their cars going down Bath Road. They saw the defendant lying on the pavement masturbating. He referred to himself as Superman. Witnesses felt sick and angry.”

The defendant was arrested soon after and claimed not to know the 15-year-old he exposed himself to was a schoolgirl. He had one previous conviction for two offences on his record but it was not similar offending, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radley’s barrister said reports outlined his client had significant mental health and drugs problems. Judge Jonathan Straw jailed Radley for 18 months and handed him a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Acknowledging that the defendant was more stable when taking his medication and abstaining from illicit drugs, he told him: “By behaving as you did lots of young people and other members of the public were really upset.

"One of them was a schoolgirl who was shocked and upset – you cannot behave like that.” Radley, formerly of Dale Road, Buxton, admitted exposure.