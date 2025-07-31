Derbyshire man caught with imitation firearm on town street hauled before judge

A Derbyshire man was hauled before a judge after being caught with an imitation firearm on a town street.

Lewis Howl, 25, was seen with the “black Luger type pistol” complete with magazine on King Street in Alfreton on November 18 last year. After admitting possessing an imitation firearm in a public place the defendant was handed a community order by Judge Jonathan Bennett.

During a sentencing hearing at Derby Crown Court on July 25 the 25-year-old, of Thurston Avenue, Somercotes, was ordered to complete 120 days of alcohol abstinence, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. Howl was also handed £250 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.