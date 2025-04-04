Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire man beat, bound and robbed pensioner he met on a gay dating website – setting his home alight and leaving him to die.

Rostislav Godla , 45, subjected his 72-year-old victim to an attack in his bungalow on Gordon Road, Swanwick lasting “five to six hours”, kicking him 14 times in the chest. The depraved robber also videoed the assault during a call.

Derby Crown Court heard today (Friday) how before showing up at his victim’s home Godla showed a friend photos of its interior, saying “this is where I’m going to live”, adding sofa alone was worth £900.

The Czeck national had recruited a friend to collect him in a van, showing him images of the bungalow’s valuable furnishings and art works. However the lift never arrived and he eventually fled the property afte setting it alight with the victim tied up inside.

Rotislav Godla was jailed for 18 years

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Godla his “reign of what can only be described as sheer terror persisted for five or six hours”, He added: ”You subjected (the victim) to an ordeal of not only physical harm but mental torture over a period just short of six hours. He suffered life-changing injuries which he was lucky to survive”

Prosecutor Darren Samat told the court how the retired victim – a keen art collector – was on holiday in Tunisa when he was contacted by Godla. The pair had met before via gay dating site Fab guys. However Godla had become violent on that occasion.

The victim did not recognise Godla during further messages received while abroad and the pair arranged to meet up upon his return – on June 7, 2024. He sent Godla photos of his home which Godla then sent on to another man.

Prosecutor Mr Samat said: “It’s clear the defendant had at this point decided he was going to steal from the complainant.” The court heard Godla told his friend via text message “this is where I’m going to live, I will sell it all” and adding the settee alone was worth £900.

Police were called to a property in Gordon Road, Swanwick, in the aftermath of the incident

On July 7 Godla was tracked by his phone travelling from Derby city centre to Swanwick by bus. When he arrived at 7pm the victim was unpacking, having himself just arrived home from his holiday.

Mr Samat said the pair then engaged in “consensual activity” before Godla turned “very violent”, strangling his victim, putting a kitchen knife to his throat and saying “I could easily kill you”.

After having his hands tied he was pushed to the floor, punched to the face and kicked "14 times” to the chest, causing a cracked sternum and broken ribs. Using curtain ties, Godla tied him to a chair then punched him to the head before smashing up a marble table and several oil paintings.

Mr Samat said Godla then drank two bottles of wine “straight down”, throwing one at his victim. The court heard Godla was also filming the complainant during a video call – saying “look what I’ve just done, I’m going to kill him”.

However something clearly “spooked” the defendant, said prosecutor Mr Samat, as he left soon after, returning to Derby. The court heard after forcing his victim to hand over his bank card and pin number along with £80 cash Goldla later used the card to spend over £1,900 at JD Sports and McDonald’s.

However before he left he set fire to the pensioner’s curtains, leaving him tied up an unable to escape. The pensioner, passed out due to smoke inhalation, was found naked on the floor by a neighbour the next morning. He was hospitalised and placed into an induced coma, and is still recovering from his injuries eight months later.

The court heard Godla had previous convictions for theft and embezzlement, bodily harm, dangerous threats and disorderly conduct.

Judge Smith told Godla he was “incredibly lucky” he had not killed his victim – had he done so he would have faced life imprisonment, adding: “Though you did not kill him its clear you have destroyed the remainder of his years.”

Godla, of no fixed abode, admitted wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, charges of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, robbery, false imprisonment and two counts of fraud. He was jailed for 18 years with an extended five-year post custodial licence period and ordered to serve at least two-thirds of the 18-year custody period.