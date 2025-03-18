Derbyshire man battered girlfriend’s head on floor “5-6” times, killing her, trial hears

A Derbyshire man battered his girlfriend’s head against the floor “five to six” times, killing her, after she slapped him on their anniversary, a court heard.

Kain Tailby’s girlfriend of one-year Christine Everett-Hickson, 21, died five days after the domestic assault at the flat she shared with him in Riddings on February 18, 2024. She had sustained a fractured skull, bruising and brain damage. After deteriorating in the hospital life support was withdrawn and she died in the early hours of February 23.

Derby Crown Court heard in the early hours of February 18 during an argument Christine – known as “Chrissy” had slapped Tailby in the face – in retaliation he “tackled” her to the floor and grabbed her by the neck, bringing her head down against the floor five to six times.

Mary Prior KC told a jury how Tailby was heard shouting “don’t do this to me. wake up, wake up, wake up” by a neighbour, having placed Chrissie in the bath as blood was leaking from her ear. He was arrested at the scene when police arrived.

During a recording of the 999 call made by Tailby after the assault which was played to the court, the defendant sobbed and hid his face in a grey prison sweater. In the recording Tailby told a call handler the 21-year-old was in the bath with blood coming from her ears but not waking up while making “wheezing”, “gurgling” noises.

The defendant, who denies murder, claimed in police interviews that Chrissie had “got physical” and he “retaliated” but he did not intend serious harm. Addressing a trial jury today (Tuesday) Mrs Prior told them: “The prosecution say that this was a significant assault. Two of the blows required severe force which caused fractures to the skull.

"Each of the blows could have caused brain damage. The defendant said in police interviews that he did not intend to cause really serious harm. We say that having heard all the evidence in this case you can be sure that this was an act of temper, in drink, in the heat of the moment, in which Kain Tailby got Chrissie to the floor and repeatedly, violently banged her head on the floor when she offered no resistance.

“He knew what he was doing. He had a clear recollection of it. He heard the noise it made. He noticed that she was not moving. Her eyes were closed. She was groaning. He carried on until he saw the blood coming from her ear. What else, we say, in those circumstances, could he have intended to cause her other than at least really serious harm.

"We have no doubt that Kain Tailby wishes that he had not done what he did but we say that there is no doubt that this assault was deliberate and vicious and it caused the death of a 21-year-old woman.”

The jury heard how in the lead-up to the fatal assault on February 18 – the day after the couple’s first anniversary – they had walked back to Riddings from Ripley and Tailby had drunk three cans of beer, giving one to Chrissie.

At a pub later on “neither was sober” but “both were capable of walking, talking and making choices”, said Mrs Prior and the couple were shown on CCTV hugging and kissing. CCTV showed Chrissie trying to take Tailby’s arm as they later walked home from the pub which he refused to give her. He was also shown pushing Chrissie, making her stumble.

Neighbour Steven Lowe, who lived beneath the couple’s Greenhill Road flat on the ground floor, described later hearing “shouting and screaming” and “things being thrown” for about ten minutes before “five-six stamps on the floor” directly above him. He heard “boom” noises before it “all went quiet”.

In a call to police after the fatal assault Tailby, who was crying, said Chrissie was “breathing but was not waking up”. He added: “We had an argument before like and she got a bit physical. I got a bit physical back. I noticed bleeding obviously after I had hit her, after she hit me. We had an argument and she got physical so I retaliated.”

In excerpts from police interviews Tailby did not deny having pinned the 21-year-old down on the floor and hitting her head. He told officers he had been “really angry" after being slapped.

He then described taking Chrissie to the floor with a “tackle”, adding he “hit her head and shouted at her”. He said: “And then I noticed blood coming out of her, so I instantly panicked and rang 999 for ambulance and police.” Tailby, 31, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, Alfreton, denies murder. The trial continues.