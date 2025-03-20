Derbyshire man accused of murdering girlfriend told police he was “full of regret” and felt “nothing but sadness”

A Derbyshire man accused of murdering his girlfriend during a domestic row told police he was “full of regret” and felt “nothing but sadness” during interviews after his arrest.

Kain Tailby, 31, killed girlfriend Christine Everett-Hickson, 21, by banging her head against the floor “five to six” times after she slapped him on their one-year anniversary on February 18, 2024.

The pair had begun rowing in the flat they shared in Riddings, Alfreton, following a trip to the pub the previous evening. Christine – also known as “Chrissie” – sustained a fractured skull, bruising and brain damage during the assault. After deteriorating in the hospital life support was withdrawn and she died in the early hours of February 23.

Jurors in Tailby’s trial have heard how he was heard shouting “don’t do this to me. wake up, wake up, wake up” by a neighbour, having placed Chrissie in the bath as blood was leaking from her ear. He was arrested at the scene when police arrived – having called them when “panic” set in.

During a 999 call Tailby told a call handler the 21-year-old was in the bath with blood coming from her ears but not waking up while making “wheezing”, “gurgling” noises.

In police interviews played to Derby Crown Court today (Thursday) Tailby was asked how he felt about what had happened. He told officers: "Deep regret, nothing but sadness, My nerves are through the roof. This is the first ever serious incident for me, my first offence.”

Tailby said he felt “guilt” and “remorse”, adding: “My nerves are through the roof. I’m constantly upset, struggling to eat. That’s my life up now. I accept full responsibility for the actions and the damage I’ve dealt. It was absolutely out order, it should never have happened.”

The defendant, who told detectives he met Chrissie through her father, said they had begun arguing about him cheating and he retaliated to a slap in the face by pinning the 21-year to the floor and banging her head.

Tailby admitted banging Chrissie’s head five to six times against the floor – bringing the head up “15cm-20cm” – while she was pinned down while shouting “don’t do that a-f******-gain”, having lost his temper.

When asked if he intended harm by banging the 21-year-old’s head, he replied: “No, not at all. I cannot answer that one. I don’t know how to word that for you.” When asked what his intention was, Tailby said: “My intention was to tell her not to do that and that was the sole purpose. I never intended anything like that.”

When asked if his actions were “proportionate”, Tailby replied: “No, absolutely not.” He added: “The only thing I can say is when I hit her head, that’s when I shouted at her and when I saw blood, that’s when I got off. It was completely unacceptable, unreasonable. No other words for it.”

Tailby, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, Alfreton, has admitted manslaughter but denies murder. Opening the case on Tuesday, Mary Prior KC told a jury: “The prosecution say that this was a significant assault. Two of the blows required severe force which caused fractures to the skull.

"Each of the blows could have caused brain damage. The defendant said in police interviews that he did not intend to cause really serious harm. We say that having heard all the evidence in this case you can be sure that this was an act of temper, in drink, in the heat of the moment, in which Kain Tailby got Chrissie to the floor and repeatedly, violently banged her head on the floor when she offered no resistance.

“He knew what he was doing. He had a clear recollection of it. He heard the noise it made. He noticed that she was not moving. Her eyes were closed. She was groaning. He carried on until he saw the blood coming from her ear. What else, we say, in those circumstances, could he have intended to cause her other than at least really serious harm.

"We have no doubt that Kain Tailby wishes that he had not done what he did but we say that there is no doubt that this assault was deliberate and vicious and it caused the death of a 21-year-old woman.”

The court heard heard how in the lead-up to the fatal assault the day after the couple’s first anniversary they had walked back to Riddings from Ripley and Tailby had drunk three cans of beer, giving one to Chrissie.

At a pub later on “neither was sober” but “both were capable of walking, talking and making choices”, said Mrs Prior and the couple were shown on CCTV hugging and kissing. CCTV showed Chrissie trying to take Tailby’s arm as they later walked home from the pub which he refused to give her. He was also shown pushing Chrissie, making her stumble.

Neighbour Steven Lowe, who lived beneath the couple’s Greenhill Road flat on the ground floor, described later hearing “shouting and screaming” and “things being thrown” for about ten minutes before “five-six stamps on the floor” directly above him. He heard “boom” noises before it “all went quiet”. The trial continues.