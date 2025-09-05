Derbyshire lout punched off-duty police officer who stepped in during racist pub rant

A Derbyshire lout punched an off-duty police officer who pulled him up for a racist outburst in a pub, a court heard.

Matthew Hickman, 48, left his victim with a bruised cheekbone and lower jaw and tissue damage after punching him and wrestling him to the ground in a headlock.

Derby Crown Court heard how the officer had intervened, telling Hickman to “sit down”, as he was heard using “racist language” in the Railway Hotel beer garden in Belper on August 2, 2024. The court was told how Hickman immediately became “confrontational” upon being challenged.

Hickman, of South Place, Ripley, admitted assault with actual bodily harm. Recorder Mary Prior KC told him she accepted that he had pleaded guilty however she noted he had “minimised” his involvement and claimed his abusive comments were a “joke”.

A prosecutor told the court the off-duty officer involved had been assaulted before and was now questioning his future in the force. The judge added: “Any member of the public should be allowed to go about their ordinary business without being assaulted when they prevent you from misbehaving.”

Hickman had 13 convictions for 23 offences on his record, the court heard, however he had not been in trouble since 2010. Despite “difficulties” the defendant had been continuously employed for the last 20 years and was a breadwinner for his young son, the court heard.

Noting that a short prison sentence would deny Hickman the benefit of any rehabilitative work, Recorder Prior suspended a 14-month jail term for two years.

The defendant admitted assault with actual bodily harm. He was ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days, 150 hours of unpaid work and to pay £750 compensation and £500 in court costs.