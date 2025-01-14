Derbyshire lorry driver who ‘put innocent lives at risk’ banned from the road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire lorry driver who was found to be more than twice the legal alcohol limit has been banned from driving, after he was spotted by other motorists swerving across a busy A-road.

Jaroslaw Tekieli, aged 58, was spotted by other drivers swerving over the eastbound A14, near Molesworth, at about 5.30pm on 8 January.

Road policing officers managed to stop Tekieli on the A1198 just south of Godmanchester and breathalysed him. He blew 86 at the roadside and 66 in custody, with the legal limit being 35.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, Tekieli, of Castleton Avenue, Ilkeston, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 12 months, having pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit and dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for two years and he was also ordered to take an extended re-test and complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

PC Sam Holliday said: “I am lost for words for why Tekieli thought it would be a good idea to get behind the wheel of an articulated lorry after drinking.

“He put innocent lives at risk and I would like to thank the motorists who called us and kept us updated of his location.”

The police operate a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of drink or drugs. Crimes in action should always be reported to police by calling 999.