Derbyshire jailed after assault and attempted chicken theft at Iceland store
He admitted a slew of offences relating to an incident in Matlock on August 16 – including the assault by beating of another male and attempting to steal a chicken worth £5 at Iceland.
The 35-year-old also pleaded to guilty to criminal damage, assaulting a constable and racially or religiously aggravated harassment – all committed on the same date.
Jones, of Matlock Green, Matlock, was subject of an 18-month jail term suspended for 22 months at the time of the offences, the court heard. He was jailed for 18-and-a-half months.