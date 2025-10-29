Derbyshire jailed after assault and attempted chicken theft at Iceland store

Luke Jones, 35, was locked up at Derby Crown Court by Judge James Carter.

He admitted a slew of offences relating to an incident in Matlock on August 16 – including the assault by beating of another male and attempting to steal a chicken worth £5 at Iceland.

The 35-year-old also pleaded to guilty to criminal damage, assaulting a constable and racially or religiously aggravated harassment – all committed on the same date.

Jones, of Matlock Green, Matlock, was subject of an 18-month jail term suspended for 22 months at the time of the offences, the court heard. He was jailed for 18-and-a-half months.