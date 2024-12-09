Derbyshire firm fined after contractor sent flying through air by huge gas explosion

A company has been fined following a massive Derbyshire gas explosion which sent a worker flying through the air - but left him miraculously unharmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Kirk had been building a fence on a farm in Wessington, near Alfreton, when he was blown off his feet by the force of the blast. Incredible footage shows the contactor scrambling to safety after the mechanical post knocker he was using struck an underground gas main.

Fire crews and Cadent engineers rushed to the scene to make the area safe as gas poured from the ruptured pipe leading to the evacuation of 30 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dramatic scenes on June 21, 2022 were captured on a resident's security cameras who said Kirk walked away completely unscathed but a "little shook up".

Incredible CCTV footage shows the moment a worker had a miracle escape after he was sent flying through the air by a huge underground gas explosion.

Belper Skip Hire Limited and contractor Kirk have now both been fined for or health and safety breaches at Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the blast led to more than two million kilogrammes of gas being released, putting homes nearby at risk of fire and explosion.

The court heard Kirk, of Nottingham, had been installing fencing around Belper Skip Hire Limited's farm in Brackenfield Lane after being contracted by the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was using a mechanical post knocker to install the fencing when the explosion occurred. The HSE's investigation found the company, based in Derby, was made aware of the location of the gas main.

The man had been building a fence on a farm in Wessington near Alfreton, when he was blown off his feet by the force of the blast

They had also been advised by Cadent a month before the blast that no ground penetrating works were to be carried out in the vicinity. However the company did not pass this information on to Kirk and allowed the work to continue.

Kirk failed to obtain underground service diagrams and "failed to take any other steps" to check if the gas main pipe was underneath the ground.

Belper Skip Hire Limited pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act and was fined £26,667 and ordered to pay £3,173 in costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirk pleaded guilty to breaching construction regulations, and was fined £800 and ordered to pay £3,173 in costs.

HSE inspector Sinead Martin said afterwards both Kirk and Belper Skip Hire "failed in their duties" and put Kirk and local residents at "serious risk".

She added: "It is extremely fortunate that this incident did not result in serious injury; had the gas ignited, the resulting explosion would have been catastrophic. Prior to breaking ground, contractors must take suitable steps to check for the presence of underground services.

"Commercial clients have a duty to pass on all relevant pre-construction information within their possession to contractors to enable them to manage the risks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Married dad-of-two Alan Brown, 62, a company director, captured the shocking footage on his security cameras at the time.

Speaking previously, he said: “He's a very lucky bloke. He was completely fine but obviously a little shook up. I can't believe he walked away uninjured, it must have come as quite a shock. I've never known anything like it but luckily nobody was hurt."