Derbyshire driver admits killing “caring and loving” artist during car crash

A Derbyshire driver has admitted killing a “kind, caring and loving” artist during a car crash in November last year.

Linda Spencer, 42, appeared at Derby Crown Court today (Friday), pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The guilty pleas came following the death of Tracey Meek, 44, who was killed when her Vauxhall Corsa collided with Spencer’s Land Rover Freelander.

Tracey was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash – on the B5023 between Idridgehay and Wirksworth on November 26 at just before 9.45am. A man who was also in the Corsa suffered serious injuries.

Following her death, Tracey’s family said they were “absolutely devastated” and described her as “a kind, caring and loving person who has been taken from us far too soon”. In another tribute Arts Derbyshire said Tracey was a “wonderful artist” who “provided so much value to the county through her work and caring personality”.

Spencer, 42, of Crabtree Close, Wirksworth, will be sentenced on May 1. Addressing the defendant in court today Judge Martin Hurst told Spencer: “You’ve pleaded guilty to these serious matters. You can go downstairs please and I will see you on May 1.”