Derbyshire boss ordered to pay back £367k after drugs haul found in sorbet shipment

A Derbyshire company director who helped smuggle Class A drugs hidden inside a lorry full of raspberry sorbet has been ordered to pay back £367,000 of his ill-gotten gains.

Company director William Morritt, 69, and John Madden, 51, made a staggering £4.7 million from their drug smuggling operation. The pair were jailed for a total of 39 years in December 2023 after cops discovered their huge haul of cocaine and heroin.

The shipment was imported into Britain from Belgium before being discovered by officers at a frozen food warehouse unit in Bilsthorpe, Notts., in 2017.

The consignment –one of the biggest drugs seizures ever made by Nottinghamshire Police - was found stowed in 26 pallets of frozen yoghurt ice cream on a lorry trailer.

William Morritt, the gang's haulier, was jailed for 18 years at Nottingham Crown Court

It had been collected from a factory in Wellens, Belgium, then driven to Hook of Holland, in the Netherlands, and shipped to the UK.

The lorry was followed to Bilsthorpe by Border Force officers after it left the Port of Immingham, on the east coast of England in Lincolnshire. When police searched the unloaded consignment four days later, they found 39kg of cocaine and 18kg of heroin inside a concealed compartment.

Madden, of Kirkby, Knowsley, Merseyside, was jailed for 21 years after admitting conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class A drug.

Morritt, from Ashbourne, Derbys, the gang's haulier, was jailed for 18 years at Nottingham Crown Court after being found guilty of the same charge.

The pallet load of raspberry sorbet that contained millions of pounds worth of smuggled Class A drugs.

Now Morritt has received a confiscation order demanding repayment of £367,301.91 at Leicester Crown Court. The Proceeds of Crime hearing was told he had benefitted by £2,384,655.93 from his illegal actions. Madden was ordered to repay £311,209.51 from a benefit total of £2,485,569.91.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Adas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act are another example of our determination to ensure offenders do not continue to benefit from a lifestyle fuelled by crime.

“This detailed investigation, going back to 2017, led to the seizure of a very substantial haul of Class A drugs before they had the chance to cause significant damage.

“Drugs fuel violent crime and other exploitative criminal activities and we will continue to work with our partners to protect our communities, combat such criminality, and bring those involved to justice.

John Madden.

“We will continue to gather evidence and use the Proceeds of Crime Act legislation to investigate the funds of criminals and confiscate any assets or monies we believe they have accrued through their criminal activities."