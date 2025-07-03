Derbyshire beautician turned to drug dealing to pay off debts, court hears

A Derbyshire beautician whose business was failing turned to drug dealing to pay off her debts, a court heard.

Jenna Tyrrell, 33, was using “illicit substances” in the lead-up to her arrest on April 4 last year after police discovered nearly 550 grams of cannabis in her kitchen.

A prosecutor told Derby Crown Court the dope – some of which was parcelled in one-ounce deals – had a street value of between £2,560 and £4,325.

Tyrrell’s phone, which was seized at the scene, showed evidence of phrases used “by drug users purchasing drugs” such as “you got ought?”. During a police interview the defendant said some of the drugs belonged to someone she owed money to.

A defence barrister representing Tyrrell said the offence had “weighed heavily” on her and she had “genuine remorse and regret”. “She foolishly thought involving herself in the supply of small quantities of cannabis would solve her financial problems,” said the barrister.

The court heard Tyrrell had previously run her own beauty salon, however it had experienced “difficulties” as long ago as 2020 and she had a “complex” mental health background including bipolar affective disorder.

Tyrrell had no relevant previous offending on her record, having just one offence dating back to 2009 for property damage. Judge James Carter, noting the defendant’s lack of significant previous offending, her mental health difficulties and cooperation with probation, suspended a 36-week jail term for 18 months.

Tyrrell, of Southgate, Eckington, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis. She was handed 15 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours of unpaid work.