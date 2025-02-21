Debyshire man accused neighbours of “chemical warfare” during “reign of terror”

A Debyshire man put his neighbours through a “reign of terror”, accusing them of “chemical warfare”, a court heard.

Kyle Scott, 21, had “ongoing issues” with his next door neighbours in Shirebrook, however on June 2 last year events spiralled out of control. One of his harangued next door neighbours had gone out to the bins when the defendant shouted he would “burn” the couple’s house down and “watch you die”.

During another incident Scott was banging “loudly” on the adjoining wall of the garages both neighbours shared. At the time one of the couple next door was serving a client on her side of the building – which had been converted into a salon.

Describing the incident, a prosecutor told Derby Crown Court: “The mirror was shaking with the sound of the banging and caused her client to be scared by the behaviour. The defendant was shouting ‘I can hear you’ and ‘f***** hell’.

Kyle Scott was jailed for 27 months

"The defendant was heard saying ‘give me 15, bro, they’ve sprayed chemicals into my garage, chemical warfare.” Scott was arrested and taken into custody twice during the abusive saga. On both occasions, the court heard, he “smeared” faeces on prison cell walls and flooring and was described as “whipping” the foul material around the room.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court one of the couple described how Scott’s behaviour had prompted “panic attacks and sleepless nights” while their home felt “like a prison” as they feared going into the garden and their child, aged three, believed a “monster” lived next door.

The defendant denied several of the offences he was charged with when police became involved, forcing the couple to go through a trial, the court heard. He was also serving the two-year suspension period of a 21-month jail term for drug offences at the time.

A barrister representing Scott said his client’s behaviour was sparked by “enormous frustration” while feeling “targeted” by his neighbours and the police. Judge Shaun Smith KC told the defendant he had started “what can only be described as a reign of terror” on his neighbours and branded his behaviour while in police custody as “disgusting”.

Scott, of Scarlet Way, Shirebrook, admitted criminal damage but was found guilty of threatening behaviour and a public order offence after a trial. He was jailed for 27 months and handed a 10-year restraining order.