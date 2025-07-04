Dangerous offenders jailed for Derbyshire crimes since June - including murder, child sex crimes and dangerous driving

Pictured are criminals jailed for serious offences in Derbyshire since June.

They were locked up for crimes including murder, child sex offences and dangerous driving. In one case a drug-addled Derbyshire man strangled his housemate before fleeing the scene.

Another man was jailed for 18 years for the sexual abuse of two young girls aged 8 and 10.

Alfreton man Pettifer, 38, was jailed for 18 years for the sexual abuse of two young girls aged 8 and 10. Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court in April, Pettifer, 38, formerly of Swanwick road, Leabrooks, Alfreton, was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Young, 38, was jailed for life after strangling housemate Shaun Harriman to death in the victim’s room at a property in Howitt Street, Heanor. He denied murdering Mr Harriman, instead telling a jury at Derby Crown Court that he had strangled him in ‘self-defence’ after an argument. After the murder, Young moved Mr Harriman’s body on to his bed in a bid to cover his tracks. He then left the address and went to take drugs. Yong was found guilty of murder after a three-week trial at Derby Crown Court and was ordered to serve a minimum term of 19 years and 106 days in jail.

Henchcliffe, 33, was jailed for over two years after leading police on a “high speed” and “protracted” pursuit while more than twice the legal drink drive limit. He was staying at a hotel in the High Peak with his partner when he drove off in her car at 8.30am on May 31 following a night of heavy drinking. After finally being stopped by police, Henchcliffe, of Maynard Road, Boythorpe, became "aggressive and abusive” during his arrest.

