They were locked up for crimes including murder, child sex offences and dangerous driving. In one case a drug-addled Derbyshire man strangled his housemate before fleeing the scene.
Another man was jailed for 18 years for the sexual abuse of two young girls aged 8 and 10.
1. In pictures:
Dangerous offenders jailed for Derbyshire crimes since June Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Jason Pettifer
Alfreton man Pettifer, 38, was jailed for 18 years for the sexual abuse of two young girls aged 8 and 10. Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court in April, Pettifer, 38, formerly of Swanwick road, Leabrooks, Alfreton, was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Lee Young
Young, 38, was jailed for life after strangling housemate Shaun Harriman to death in the victim’s room at a property in Howitt Street, Heanor. He denied murdering Mr Harriman, instead telling a jury at Derby Crown Court that he had strangled him in ‘self-defence’ after an argument. After the murder, Young moved Mr Harriman’s body on to his bed in a bid to cover his tracks. He then left the address and went to take drugs. Yong was found guilty of murder after a three-week trial at Derby Crown Court and was ordered to serve a minimum term of 19 years and 106 days in jail. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. James Henchcliffe
Henchcliffe, 33, was jailed for over two years after leading police on a “high speed” and “protracted” pursuit while more than twice the legal drink drive limit. He was staying at a hotel in the High Peak with his partner when he drove off in her car at 8.30am on May 31 following a night of heavy drinking. After finally being stopped by police, Henchcliffe, of Maynard Road, Boythorpe, became "aggressive and abusive” during his arrest. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary