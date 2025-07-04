3 . Lee Young

Young, 38, was jailed for life after strangling housemate Shaun Harriman to death in the victim’s room at a property in Howitt Street, Heanor. He denied murdering Mr Harriman, instead telling a jury at Derby Crown Court that he had strangled him in ‘self-defence’ after an argument. After the murder, Young moved Mr Harriman’s body on to his bed in a bid to cover his tracks. He then left the address and went to take drugs. Yong was found guilty of murder after a three-week trial at Derby Crown Court and was ordered to serve a minimum term of 19 years and 106 days in jail. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary