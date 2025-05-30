In one case a man crashed his Tesla into a group of people at a village carnival after taking a cocktail of drinks and drugs. Eleven people, including six children, were seriously injured.
Another defendant was jailed after losing control of his Mercedes, flipping the car after colliding with a barrier and killing a 32-year-old passenger alongside him. He was captured on CCTV drinking lager at a bar with his girlfriend and the victim prior to the crash.
1. In pictures
Dangerous Derbyshire drivers jailed for deaths and injuries on roads during the last year Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Forrest Burgin
Chesterfield man Burgin, 28, crashed his Mercedes after drinking eight pints and killed a 32-year-old passenger alongside him. He was captured on CCTV drinking lager at a bar with his girlfriend and the victim prior to the crash. Burgin lost control of his white Mercedes with the two passengers inside, flipping the car after colliding with a barrier. Front seat passenger John Wilson, 32, also known as Ben, died at the scene of the collision on the A35 near Horncastle, Lincs. Burgin, of Eyre Chapel Rise, Newbold, was jailed for six years for causing death by dangerous driving. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Joshua Hill
Hill, 27, ploughed his BMW head-on into another car on the A632 near Chesterfield – killing a mother and son – then running away from the scene afterwards. The defendant was later arrested at his mother’s address after being on the run from police for two days with a packed bag “if he needed to get away quickly”. Jailing Hill for 13 years at Derby Crown Court, Judge Jonathan Straw told him he had engaged in “what can only be described as automotive Russian roulette". Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Alfie Wheatley
Speeding motorcyclist Wheatley, 21, killed a 92-year-old man after crashing while overtaking a queue of traffic as he and his bike slid along the pavement. He was clocked at 64mph in a 30mph zone before the crash and struck and killed Gordon Elliott with his Aprillia RS 125 as he hit a car turning right while overtaking a queue of traffic behind it on Greenhill Lane, Riddings. Wheatley, of Spring Road, Riddings, was jailed for six years. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary