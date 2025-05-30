Dangerous Derbyshire drivers jailed for deaths and injuries on roads during the last year

3 . Joshua Hill

Hill, 27, ploughed his BMW head-on into another car on the A632 near Chesterfield – killing a mother and son – then running away from the scene afterwards. The defendant was later arrested at his mother’s address after being on the run from police for two days with a packed bag “if he needed to get away quickly”. Jailing Hill for 13 years at Derby Crown Court, Judge Jonathan Straw told him he had engaged in “what can only be described as automotive Russian roulette". Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary