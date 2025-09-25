“Cruel” ex-partner brutally assaulted Derbyshire woman after smashing his way into her home with hammer

James Banyard was jailed for nine years and ten months

A Derbyshire woman was brutally assaulted by her former partner in a terrifying attack at her home, a court heard.

The victim, who sustained a fractured eye socket, had called police as defendant James Banyard began smashing his way into her home and described officers’ arrival during the assault as “the biggest relief of her life”.

During the incident on December 20, 2023, Banyard used a lump hammer to make a large hole in the bathroom door his ex-partner was locked behind before punching her “very forcefully” to her eye.

A few weeks before the nasty assault Banyard, 46, had randomly turned up drunk at the Bonfire Night party of a group of people completely unknown to him, chasing children present with a large kitchen knife, Derby Crown Court heard.

Jailing Banyard for nearly nine years, Judge Jonathan Straw described his actions as “premeditated”, “terrifying” and “cruel”. Describing the events of December 20, 2023, Abigail Joyce said Banyard arrived at his ex-partner’s Belper home at 8am.

He then rammed a van he had taken without its owner’s permission into a car parked outside her garage, through the garage doors and pushing her cherished VW Beetle into the wall of the house – causing over £32,000 external damage.

Miss Joyce said: “He then gained entry to the address via the front door using a hammer. The complainant hid in the bathroom. She could hear him smashing items in the address and he then came to the bathroom door, striking it repeatedly and creating a hole in the door.”

The court heard after opening the door Banyard was talking to the scared female as he delivered a powerful punch to her eye and as he did so she “begged” him not to kill her. However he then pushed her to the floor and punched her again, said Miss Joyce. She added: “Police were called by her at the start of the incident and she said when they arrived it was the biggest relief of her life.”

A few weeks before the incident, on Bonfire Night, the court heard drunk Banyard had terrorised total strangers at a bonfire party with a large silver kitchen knife, forcing them to flee indoors and call police as he chased two boys with the weapon – described as “more than” a ruler’s length.

The defendant, formerly of Overend Way, Sheffield, had 10 convictions for 22 offences on his record, however it was mostly “low-level acquisitive crime” and his most recent offence had been in 2012.

Defence barrister Kevin Waddingham said his client’s life was plagued by childhood trauma and substance abuse, adding that the bonfire night incident happened “some months” after his separation from the victim.

Jailing Banyard for eight years and ten months and speaking about the Bonfire Night incident, Judge Jonathan Straw told him it was a “terrifying ordeal for all present”. Speaking about the assault on his ex-partner, the judge said: “What you did was cruel. What you did that day was drawn out to create maximum terror.”

Banyard admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage. He was handed an indefinite restraining order and a driving ban.