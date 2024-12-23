Criminals locked up in 2024 for Derbyshire burglaries and robbery

One of them terrified his victim by waking her as he ransacked her home, making off with cash, watches, and other jewellery.
Another pulled a knife on convenience store staff – getting away with cash, cigarettes, tobacco and a scanner.
1. Locked up in 2024
Criminals behind bars for for Derbyshire burglaries and robbery Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Neil Mann
Mann, 53, was jailed for 32 months after a burglary in Whitwell during which the homeowner was present and ran from her home upon hearing his footsteps upstairs. A neighbour intervened and Mann ran off with cash, watches, and other jewellery that he had stolen from within. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Christopher Turner
Turner, 39, had 80 previous offences when he burgled a house nine days after being released from prison, a court heard. He entered the home – on Summer Lane, Wirksworth – through an unlocked door. A prosecutor said Turner made off with two laptops and some speakers during the one-night spree. In the same early hours raid he failed to gain entry to two other homes. Derby Crown Court heard Turner had 40 convictions for 80 offences on his record – for “almost everything” including burglary and robbery. Turner, formerly of Chestnut Court, Cromford, admitted burglary, attempted burglary and criminal damage. He was jailed for two years. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Michael Connors and Thomas Connors
Michael Connors, 33, and Thomas Connors, 32, stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from homes in the Chesterfield area. During the one-night burglary spree - four homes were targeted. Michael and Thomas, both of no fixed abode along with Daniel Connors, 25, of Carr Road, Northolt, Ealing, forced their way into the properties and stole items including a Rolex watch with the approximate value of £15,000 and several items of jewellery that were worth over £10,000. Michael Connors was sentenced to three years in prison and Thomas Connors to two years and 11 months. Daniel Connors was sentenced to two years' imprisonment suspended for a period of 22 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary