Criminals behind £1m Derbyshire 'Dot Cotton' home improvement ad scam jailed

Four men who exploited the Government’s ‘Green Deal’ initiative and cheated Derbyshire residents to make more than £1 million have been jailed.

The group offered home improvement services – particularly supplying and fitting windows and doors – and targeted victims across Yorkshire and Derbyshire between April 2017 and August 2019. They used fake names to hide their true identities, secured business by misrepresentation, knowingly delivered defective services and persuaded customers to pay with substantial deposits for substandard work.

They also generated customer interest through a misleading advertising campaign that featured actress June Brown, better known for playing the character Dot Cotton in EastEnders. There is no suggestion Ms Brown, who died in 2022, was aware of the group's illegal activities.

The defendants were convicted of fraud and proceeds of crime offences* in relation to the activity of several companies** that claimed to be home improvement specialists, with expertise in fitting windows.

In many cases, the windows were of poor quality, often arriving undersized, cracked and/or scratched. They were often installed badly, causing damage to homeowners’ walls and leaving them with large gaps between the windows and the walls.

Zulkernan Mahmood, 36 of Pasture Lane, Bradford, Yorkshire, was sentenced to 6 years and 4 months imprisonment, handed a 10-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) and disqualified from being a director for 14 years.

Rehan Yousaf, 47 of Branshaw Gardens, Bradford, Yorkshire, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment (to run consecutively with a sentence of 7 years and 11 months that he is currently serving), handed a 10-year CBO and disqualified from being a company director for 12 years.

Jonathan O’Grady, 37 of Blackburn Avenue, Bridlington, Yorkshire, was handed a 2-year suspended sentence, ordered to complete 220 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from being a director for 6 years.

David Goody, 54 of Thompson Avenue, Bradford, Yorkshire was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from being a director for 3 years.

A fifth man, Jordan Coalby, 31 of Stuart Avenue, Bacup, Lancashire, failed to attend court and an arrest warrant has been issued.

One victim, an 80-year-old man, hired ‘Pilkington Home Improvements’ in 2018 to build an extension after being cold-called by a man named ‘Adam’. The victim paid £89,000 for work that – if completed to a satisfactory standard – should only have cost £46,000. Instead, he was left significantly out of pocket for work which left his home in a dangerous condition.

Another victim hired the company after being told he was eligible for a ‘special offer for over 70’s’. The victim was pressured by ‘Adam’ into paying the £1,325 deposit for work which was never started. Luckily, he was able to get his money back following an intervention by Trading Standards.

Lord Michael Bichard, Chair, National Trading Standards, said: ““We urge consumers to stay vigilant about home improvement scams – watch out for anybody trying to pressurise you into parting with your money and always seek advice from trusted friends and family members. If you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please report it to the Citizens Advice consumer service helpline by calling 0808 223 1133.”