“Creepy” north Derbyshire man arrested with “stun gun” in car after stalking female co-worker for months

A “creepy” north Derbyshire man who stalked a female co-worker for months was arrested with a “stun gun” in his car, a court heard.

Gary Elder, 54, admitted the pen-style device – “fully-charged and in working order” – was his after police found it in his car on May 25 this year. They had arrested him following a stalking campaign against a female colleague which she described as “creepy”.

Derby Crown Court heard Elder had targeted the woman in two separate months-long onslaughts over a two-year period. Elder, the court heard, would “shower” the co-worker with “compliments and comments”, even showing her he had bought an alarm clock “identical” to her own.

He sent her letters with gifts including £50 cash and a chrysanthemum before going on to slash her car tyres and key its paintwork. Elder, who told his victim he had previously harassed a neighbour to the extent they were forced to move away, was serving a suspended jail term at the time for harassment.

Gary Elder was jailed for nearly two years

In a victim statement read to the court Elder’s victim said his behaviour left her feeling “smothered” and suffering with anxiety which had led to counselling.

He and his victim first met where they both worked together in July 2023 and after exchanging numbers a “catalogue of contacts followed”, the court heard. When Elder started waiting for her outside their place of work to arrive the scared woman changed her hours of work however when the behaviour persisted she reported him to their employers and he was moved to a different office.

However the court heard that in May this year Elder began targeting the former co-worker again. On May 15 she discovered a letter waiting for her at home – an address which she had never shared with Elder.

In the letter was a chrysanthemum – which the court heard are often used in funerals. The following day her car was keyed and both nearside tyres were slashed. A note left under the windscreen wiper read “I would love to ask you out”, after which Elder’s victim “instantly” knew who was responsible.

On May 19 she found two letters at her home – one containing £50 and the other a note encouraging her to make contact. The next day she discovered the same alarm clock Elder had showed her in August 2023 placed beside the door to her flat inside the block building.

In the letter box was a note that read “don’t lie, don’t lie, don’t lie”, the court heard. A barrister representing Elder said his client had “battles” with his mental health, a “traumatic” childhood and was “lonely” following the breakdown of his marriage.

Recorder Helen Malcolm jailed Elder for 23 months. She told him: “I accept you’ve had a difficult background and I accept you are lonely but the events of 2024 when you were charged and given a suspended sentence must have shown you the seriousness with which the courts take these matters.

"You were repeating the same behaviour – it seems to me there’s no other option but to send you immediately to prison.” Elder, of Slater Street, Clay Cross, admitted stalking, criminal damage and possessing an electrical incapacitation device.